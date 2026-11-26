JPMorgan expects Indian equities to keep climbing next year, setting a base-case target of 29,000 for the Nifty 50 by the end of 2027 after what it described as the "great comeback of 2026", according to Finimize.

The target implies about 12% upside from Thursday's close of 25,884.50. In a note led by analyst Rajiv Batra, the brokerage also set a bull-case target of 31,000 and a bear-case target of 22,000.

The call comes at an awkward point in the year for Indian stocks. The Nifty has recovered sharply from a slide of more than 15% earlier in 2026, but is still on track for its first annual loss in 11 years. The US-Israel war with Iran and an earlier rush into AI-heavy markets such as Taiwan and South Korea weighed heavily on the index.

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JPMorgan's case rests on three broad arguments.

India as a hedge against the AI trade

The brokerage's central argument is that India offers investors a way out of the crowded bets on artificial intelligence that have dominated global markets this year.

"India is not competing with AI-heavy markets—it is offering diversification from them," JPMorgan said.

That positioning has become more relevant in recent weeks. AI-linked stocks have swung wildly across global markets, from Nvidia's 31% surge on Jensen Huang's return as CEO this week to steep losses in chipmakers soon after. South Korea's Kospi, one of this year's best performers, is now nearly 48% below its June record.

India's limited exposure to AI hardware, which was a drag on its performance earlier in the year as money chased chip stocks elsewhere, is now being presented as a strength. Domestic equities have benefited from a rotation out of AI-heavy markets, along with lower oil prices and renewed foreign buying.

Earnings growth is set to pick up

JPMorgan expects earnings for MSCI India companies to grow 14% in 2027, up from 12% this year. It attributed the improvement to resilient consumption, better profitability, faster credit growth and a pickup in private investment.

The brokerage said it prefers domestic cyclical stocks over exporters, citing lower oil prices and a firmer rupee. It is overweight on financials, industrials, healthcare and consumer discretionary stocks. At the same time, it has cut materials to underweight, with a two-notch downgrade for metals and mining, and has kept IT at underweight.

JPMorgan was not uncritical, however. It noted that while the earnings picture was getting better, valuations left less room for error, according to Reuters.

Foreign money could return in a big way

The third pillar of JPMorgan's call is the scope for a large return of foreign capital. The brokerage said net foreign inflows could reach $100 billion if long-only global investors moved back to benchmark weights on India.

That would mark a sharp turnaround for a market that foreign investors have largely shunned. Foreign portfolio investors' ownership of NSE-listed companies fell to a 21-year low of 14.7% in the September quarter, according to NSE's India Ownership Tracker.

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There are early signs of a shift. Foreign investors have bought about $15.5 billion of Indian equities so far in November, and bought shares worth Rs 4,479 crore on Wednesday alone, according to exchange data.

JPMorgan is not the only global brokerage to turn more positive. Several foreign banks and research firms have upgraded their India outlook over the past month.

The brokerage also flagged several risks to its view. It expects the Reserve Bank of India to raise interest rates by 25 basis points at three consecutive meetings, and pointed to the possibility of US rate hikes, weak monsoon rains, El Nino-linked food inflation, rural stress and fiscal consolidation as factors that could weigh on markets.

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