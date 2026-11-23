The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has fined a canteen at Mumbai University's Fort campus Rs 1 lakh after finding it operating without a valid food licence and in breach of basic hygiene standards, including keeping footwear inside the kitchen.

The violations surfaced during a statewide crackdown on November 22 and 23, which led to the suspension of 27 food licences and registrations, seizure of banned products worth Rs 34.56 lakh, registration of four FIRs and one arrest. Two establishments were sealed and a vehicle was also seized.

An inspection by the FDA's Brihanmumbai division found multiple violations at the university canteen, including lapses in food storage, handling and kitchen hygiene, according to a November 23 press release.

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Food was improperly stored in refrigerators, raising the risk of cross-contamination. Open garbage bins were found near food storage areas, while cleaning materials were kept alongside food preparation spaces. Food handlers were also found without prescribed uniforms or protective gear, while vegetarian and non-vegetarian items, as well as food and non-food materials, were not properly segregated.

Utensils were found lying directly on the floor, and footwear was being kept inside the kitchen. The premises also had damaged flooring, uncovered drains and windows without insect-proof mesh, increasing the risk of pest contamination. The FDA further flagged non-compliance with prescribed temperature requirements for cooking, refrigeration and the storage of hot food.

The establishment could not produce several mandatory records, including documents relating to food procurement, staff training, medical examinations, cleaning schedules and pest control arrangements. More significantly, the canteen was operating without a valid food business licence or registration, a basic statutory requirement for food establishments. The department subsequently recovered Rs 1 lakh from the vendor through a challan.

The canteen violations were part of a wider crackdown across Mumbai and Pune, where inspections uncovered poor refrigeration, pest infestations, hygiene lapses and missing food safety records.

27 Food Establishments Face Licence Suspension

The FDA suspended the licences or registrations of 27 establishments across Mumbai and Pune for serious food safety violations, including six in the Brihanmumbai division.

Among those penalised was Maratha Chicken Suppliers in Borivali East, where inspectors found inadequate refrigeration for perishable chicken, flies in food-handling areas and poor waste disposal. Maratha Chicken Suppliers scored just 19 out of 62 marks, or 31 per cent, and was categorised as non-compliant.

At Velvet Fine Chocolates in Govandi East, inspectors found cockroach infestation in the manufacturing area, an unclean toilet within the production premises and poorly maintained freezers and food-handling equipment. The company also lacked an adequate pest control programme and mandatory records of workers' medical examinations, vaccination and training.

Shane-llahi Bakery and Store, which operates under the Superb brand in Govandi, lacked a mandatory drinking water test report, while its products had not been tested in an in-house or accredited laboratory. Inspectors also flagged poor segregation of raw and cooked food, missing refrigeration records and the absence of equipment calibration and food-grade packaging certificates.

The National Sports Club of India at Worli was also among the establishments whose food licence was suspended with immediate effect. An inspection conducted on November 21 found flies in the main kitchen and cockroaches near the wash basin. Food waste had accumulated in the storeroom and other areas, while open dustbins were placed close to food preparation spaces.

Inspectors found improperly stored raw materials, inadequate refrigeration, unlabelled containers and dirty kitchen equipment and exhaust fans. Some food handlers lacked gloves, while vaccination requirements were not met. The establishment also failed to produce cleaning schedules, equipment maintenance records, purchase bills and mandatory food safety audit reports.

21 Establishments In Pune Also Face Action

The FDA also suspended the licences of 21 establishments in Pune for violating food hygiene and sanitation norms.

Those named included Metro Restaurant, Sahana Veg Restaurant, Shivay Corner, Grand Delhi Darbar Hospitality, Raje Chinese Fast Food and Juice Bar, Cafe Tunes, Mahadev Foods, Firoz Caterers, Greenland Restaurant, Shailaja Restaurant and Beer Bar, Chaitanya Parathas, Cubanos and Instamart-Rajdhi Retail.

Banned Gutkha, Pan Masala Worth Rs 34.56 Lakh Seized

The FDA seized banned gutkha, pan masala, scented tobacco and supari worth Rs 34.56 lakh across Mumbai, Amravati and Nashik. Seizures in Mumbai included Rs 2,616 worth of products in Antop Hill and Rs 2,750 in Tilaknagar, with FIRs registered in both cases.

Amravati accounted for Rs 34.53 lakh of the seizures, leading to one arrest, an FIR, sealing of two establishments and seizure of a vehicle worth Rs 21 lakh. In Nashik's Kalwan, officials seized products worth Rs 651 and registered an FIR.

Expired Food Products Seized In Thane

In the Thane division, the FDA seized expired food products worth Rs 39,862 from M K Traders in Bhiwandi. It also confiscated nearly 2.83 lakh kg of suspected substandard supari, valued at Rs 24,498, from a goods vehicle driven by Rahul Dashrath Waghmare.

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said strict action would continue against establishments violating food safety laws, stressing that access to safe and unadulterated food was every citizen's basic right.

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