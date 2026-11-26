Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been in the news for years over a series of fraud and extortion cases. Now, his life and the investigations surrounding him are set to become the subject of a new documentary.

'Love, Scam Aur Dhokha' To Focus On Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Netflix has announced Love, Scam Aur Dhokha: The Sukesh Chandrashekhar Story, which looks at the fraud and extortion cases linked to Chandrashekhar. The documentary has been produced by India Today Originals, the team behind Netflix titles such as Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case and The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth.

The project traces Chandrashekhar's journey from his teenage years in Bengaluru to the criminal investigations that later brought him into the spotlight. The makers have spent more than two years researching the story.

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Who Made The Documentary?

Moumita Sen and Niyantha Shekar have directed the documentary, while Karan Rana has come on board as co-director. Chandni Ahlawat Dabas is the executive producer. Crime consultants Munish Pandey and Shams Tahir Khan are also part of the team.

One of the key areas covered is Chandrashekhar's alleged method of winning people's trust. He is accused of taking on fake identities and posing as senior government officials. The fraud and extortion network linked to him is reported to have involved around Rs 200 crore.

Jacqueline Fernandez, Bollywood Links And Tihar Jail

The case has also brought Chandrashekhar's connections with politicians and Bollywood personalities under scrutiny. Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the names that surfaced during investigations related to the case and is also part of the wider story explored in the documentary.

Another aspect concerns his time in Delhi's Tihar Jail. Chandrashekhar has faced allegations of continuing to run his network from inside the prison. The documentary looks at how this was allegedly possible and whether loopholes in the system played a role.

Beyond the money and the criminal cases, the makers have also looked at the tactics behind the alleged deception and what allowed the network to function for such a long period.

When Will 'Love, Scam Aur Dhokha' Release?

Netflix has not shared the trailer or revealed details about the cast involved in the documentary. It is also yet to be confirmed whether Love, Scam Aur Dhokha will be released as a standalone documentary or as a multi-episode series.

The cases involving Chandrashekhar are still under legal proceedings. The allegations featured in the documentary have not been proven in court.

Love, Scam Aur Dhokha: The Sukesh Chandrashekhar Story will premiere on Netflix on December 18, 2026.

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