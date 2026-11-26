Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya continues to hold a special place in the hearts of fans. The 2022 horror comedy, which saw Varun transform into a werewolf, struck a chord with audiences and became one of the popular films in Maddock Films' horror-comedy universe. Four years after its release, the makers have a special surprise for fans.

Director Amar Kaushik has officially confirmed that Bhediya 2 is in the works. He revealed that the sequel is currently in the writing stage, raising excitement among fans who have been waiting for an update.

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Amar Kaushik Confirms Bhediya 2 Is In The Works

Amar Kaushik shared a video on Instagram which shows Bhediya creating chaos in his office and tossing a laptop. The playful clip hinted at the delay in completing the script for the much-awaited sequel.

Sharing the video, the filmmaker wrote, “Bhediya is not very happy with how long his writing is taking... Kya kare? Coming soon Bhediya uncle.”

While the announcement confirms that the sequel is being developed, the makers are yet to reveal details about its cast, storyline or release date.

Fans React To Bhediya 2 Announcement

Fans couldn't contain their excitement after Amar's post surfaced online. Many flooded the comments section, urging the filmmaker to speed up the writing process and bring the sequel to theatres soon.

“Then what are you waiting for? Please make Bhediya 2 now!” wrote a user.

Another commented, “We have been waiting for this for a very long time. You need to listen to him and get a goated story going on.”

Several fans also recalled the hints of a possible connection between Bhediya and Stree, with one writing, “We all r waiting for Bhediya 2 bro you gave us Bhediya Stree crossover romance hint then left like it never happened. So unfair. Bring back our bhaski, we need bhediya 2.”

Some expressed their desire to see Shraddha Kapoor reunite with Varun Dhawan, with a fan commenting, “4 YEARS OF Bhediya × Stree — the power couple with the hottest chemistry, the endgame, and the love story we deserve.”

“You need to listen to him and get a goated story going on,” remarked another.

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All About Bhediya

Released in theatres on November 25, 2022, Bhediya starred Varun Dhawan as Bhaskar, a construction contractor who travels from Delhi to Arunachal Pradesh to build a road through a protected forest. After being bitten by a mythical wolf, he begins transforming into a werewolf on full-moon nights. As the story unfolds, he discovers his connection with the forest and takes on those responsible for its destruction.

The film also featured Kriti Sanon as Dr Anika, alongside Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal and Paalin Kabak in supporting roles. Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, Bhediya earned Rs 66.65 crore net in India and Rs 89.97 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.

Although Bhediya received a moderate response at the box office, it earned considerable appreciation from audiences and went on to become one of the most loved films in Maddock's horror-comedy universe.

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