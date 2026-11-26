Namit Malhotra's Ramayana is on the verge of entering the Rs 750 crore Hindi net box office club, potentially becoming the third Bollywood movie to achieve the milestone after Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge.

The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, is also on the path to reach the landmark faster than Allu Arjun's blockbuster, Pushpa 2: The Rule.

According to a report by Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 746 crore net form its Hindi version in just 21 days of its theatrical run. Ramayana now needs approximately Rs 4 crore more to cross the Rs 750 crore mark. Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 took 25 days to cross the Rs 750 crore mark with its Hindi version.

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Ramayana Day 22 Box Office Prediction

According to Sacnilk's final advance booking report, Ramayana recorded Rs 6.72 crore in gross advance bookings, including blocked seats, across 16,037 shows for Day 22.

Excluding blocked seats, the figure stood at Rs 4.58 crore, with over 2.06 lakh tickets sold. The Hindi version contributed Rs 3.24 crore to the advance booking total.

The report further stated that the film's advance bookings were approximately 8% lower than Wednesday's corresponding figure of Rs 4.99 crore.

Based on the booking trends, Sacnilk estimated that the film could collect between Rs 8-10 crore net across all languages on Thursday. The Hindi version alone is expected to contribute Rs 5.50-7 crore.

Ramayana Nears Rs 1,000 Crore India Net Collection

Apart from its Hindi box office achievement, Ramayana is also approaching the Rs 1,000 crore India net milestone across languages.

As per Sacnilk, the film's total India net collection stood at Rs 982.55 crore after 21 days, while its India gross collection reached Rs 1,173.60 crore. Its worldwide gross collection was estimated at Rs 1,755.60 crore.

Released on November 5, Ramayana also stars Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil and Lara Dutta, among others.

While its entry into the Rs 750 crore Hindi net club appears to be upcoming, whether the film can surpass Pushpa 2 in lifetime Hindi collections remains to be seen.

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