A Reddit user has claimed to turn an initial $500 investment into nearly $1 million in just two weeks through high-risk options trading on Nvidia shares.

The trader, posting under the username u/Outrageous-Voice1459 on the r/WallStreetBets forum, shared the trading journey in a post titled, “I MADE GENERATIONAL MONEY. $1 million in 2 weeks.”

According to the post, the trader started with $500 worth of Nvidia put options. The position reportedly grew to $20,000 after news emerged about CEO Jensen Huang stepping down.

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The trader then continued placing options bets, taking the account value to around $80,000 before it fell sharply to $40,000.

Instead of cashing out, the Reddit user decided to take another risk. The post claims the trader invested $20,000 in 145 Nvidia call option contracts on Friday, November 20. The contracts were due to expire on Wednesday, November 25.

The trader attributed the subsequent gains to Nvidia shares rallying after US President Donald Trump reportedly pushed for Huang's reinstatement.

Nvidia shares climbed to around $165, according to the post. The user claimed to have sold the contracts at market opening, making approximately $370,000 in profit.

The trader then used put options to increase the account value to $660,000. The next move involved a $360,000 position in 5,000 Nvidia put contracts with a $135 strike price.

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However, the position initially moved against the trader. The user said the options showed an unrealised loss of around $180,000 at Tuesday's close on November 24. Despite the losses, the trader held the contracts, expecting Nvidia shares to decline.

On Wednesday, November 25, the trader claimed Nvidia fell sharply during pre-market trading and after the market opened. The user said the 5,000 contracts were eventually sold for around $740,000, generating a profit of approximately $381,000.

The Reddit user said the account had crossed $1 million and promised to limit future options bets to $5,000-$10,000. The post also revealed earlier losses of $9,000 and a $3,000 loan taken to cover bills.

The claim has drawn mixed reactions on WallStreetBets. Some users congratulated the trader, while others questioned the calculations and warned that such aggressive options bets could quickly wipe out the gains. The reported transactions and profits remain independently unverified.

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