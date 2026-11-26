Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday announced road infrastructure projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore for West Bengal. He made the announcement at an event in Kolaghat, in the presence of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

"It is Modi ji and my responsibility to transform Bengal's picture. That's why I am here. Rs 2 lakh crore worth of projects are already underway and apart from it, today I promise you, I am announcing Rs 1 lakh crore in projects for West Bengal," Gadkari said.

ALSO READ: Highway Turns Into Runway! Indian Army's 4 Microlight Aircraft Land And Take Off In Gujarat

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

"I want to tell you that I am not one of those leaders who just make announcements and walk away. Whatever I say, I will deliver on it boldly and without hesitation, I give you my word on this. I have been the minister of this department for 13 years, and to this day, not a single journalist has ever questioned me about my announcements. What I say, I will back up with action, and what I promise, I will definitely fulfill," he added.

He said the Centre is committed to strengthening road infrastructure in the state and to speeding up projects that improve connectivity with neighbouring states. He also announced Rs 14,000 crore for a ring road around Kolkata.

Adhikari welcomed the announcements and said the state government would provide all possible assistance, including arranging land and speeding up clearances, to ensure the projects are carried out on time.

Earlier this month, Adhikari had said that Gadkari would visit the state on November 26 to lay the foundation stone for national highway projects worth Rs 20,000 crore. He had also said that projects worth Rs 7,000 crore would be inaugurated, including the proposed construction of four large bridges, among them the Matangini bridge at Narghat.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.