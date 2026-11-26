Twitch streamer Stable Ronaldo was left unimpressed after looking up his personal details on Google, with the search engine displaying some surprising figures about his income, net worth and height.

During a livestream, the content creator questioned Google's estimate of his monthly earnings at $400,000 and an alleged net worth of $8 million.

However, it was the height listing that arguably left him most confused. Google showed a range between 5 feet 3 inches and 6 feet 5 inches, prompting another reaction from the streamer.

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Ronaldo questioned how such information had made its way into his search results and appeared particularly surprised by the monthly income estimate. He also challenged the reliability of online financial estimates, making it clear that such figures should not automatically be treated as accurate.

"It says I make $400,000 per month. Are we insane? If I made $400,000, I wouldn't be here biting my a*s."

While Google displayed an estimated net worth of $8 million, Ronaldo's exact net worth and height have not been independently established through verified public disclosures.

"So my height is either between 5'3" and 6'5"," he joked while reading the information.

The reaction comes amid renewed interest in the streamer's earnings and financial journey, which he discussed in detail during his September 2025 appearance on The Iced Coffee Hour podcast.

Stable Ronaldo Previously Revealed How His Streaming Income Fell From Six Figures To $2,000

The latest reaction has also brought attention back to Ronaldo's financial journey, which has included both significant earnings and difficult periods.

During his September 2025 appearance on The Iced Coffee Hour, the streamer spoke about how his income changed throughout his streaming career.

After winning the Fortnite Champion Series in 2019, Ronaldo began seeing a rise in his earnings. He recalled making $30,000 in one month, followed by $40,000, before eventually reaching $110,000 during the early stages of his streaming success.

However, his earnings did not remain at those levels. As Fortnite viewership declined and his own streaming numbers dropped, Ronaldo said his monthly income went through a significant fall.

He recalled seeing his earnings decline from $60,000 to $40,000, then $20,000, $10,000 and eventually just $2,000 during one particularly difficult month.

"I had a month where I made 2 grand a month," he explained during the podcast.

The decline also affected his mindset. Having become accustomed to attracting thousands of viewers and earning substantial amounts from streaming, the sudden drop in income forced him to rethink his approach.

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Ronaldo also described content creation as one of the hardest jobs, explaining that streamers constantly need to come up with fresh ideas and keep their audiences interested.

His appearance on the podcast offered a glimpse into the financial uncertainties of content creation, where earnings can change significantly depending on viewership, sponsorships and audience engagement.

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