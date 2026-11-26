A gram of 24-carat gold cost about Rs 12,300 on Thursday, based on the India Bullion and Jewellers Association's morning rate of Rs 1,22,982 per 10 grams. That one number makes a handy yardstick for working out what money is really worth.

Try pricing everyday life in it. One gram buys a good pair of shoes or a dinner out. Ten grams covers a smartphone, a laptop or a two-wheeler. About 50 grams pays for a family holiday, and 100 grams, roughly Rs 12.3 lakh, buys an everyday car. A child's college education might run to 250 grams, and a debt-free home in many Indian cities to around 1,000 grams.

What Things Cost Then And Now

The yardstick gets more interesting over time. In June 1990, a Maruti 800 cost Rs 1,27,072 ex-showroom, going by an original invoice from that year. Gold averaged Rs 3,451.52 per 10 grams in 1990-91, according to Reserve Bank of India data. That put the people's car at roughly 370 grams of gold. Today, 100 grams buys a far better car.

Phones tell the same story. Apple's iPhone 7 went on sale in India in October 2016 at Rs 60,000, or about 20 grams of gold at that year's average price of Rs 29,665 per 10 grams. The top-end iPhone 17 Pro Max launched at Rs 1,49,900, which works out to around 12 grams at today's rate.

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That is not because cars and phones got cheaper in rupees. They didn't. Gold simply rose faster, climbing about 36 times since 1990-91, while the rupee steadily lost purchasing power.

The Salaried Trap

This is where the gram view gets uncomfortable for salaried households. Many carry a 10-gram phone and drive a 120-gram SUV on a seven-year EMI, live in a 1,500-gram apartment financed by a bank, and own little or no gold.

Put another way, they wear a 5,000-gram lifestyle on a 50-gram balance sheet.

Thinking in grams rather than lakhs forces a different question before every big purchase: is this an asset, or a liability on EMI? For a working family, a 500-gram buffer can mean the difference between handling a medical emergency and borrowing for it. At around 5,000 grams, or roughly Rs 6.1 crore today, financial independence starts to look realistic.

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Gold Is No One-Way Bet

None of this makes gold risk-free, and 2026 has been a sharp reminder. Spot gold hit a record $5,589.38 an ounce on Jan. 29 and is now about 36% lower, near $3,570. Nippon India ETF Gold BeES, one of the most widely held gold funds in India, is down about 8.6% this year.

Akshat Siddhant, lead quant analyst at Mudrex, said gold briefly slipped below $3,500 on Wednesday as US inflation data kept a December Fed rate hike firmly in view. "A stronger rupee is adding to pressure on domestic prices," he said. The rupee strengthened to 92.16 per dollar on Wednesday, its strongest level this year.

Silver has been hit harder. It fell 5.5% to $38.66 an ounce on Wednesday, its lowest since August 2025, and is down about 46% this year, putting it on course for its worst year since 1981, according to Siddhant. He said investors had sold silver to raise margin on leveraged tech trades as doubts grow over AI-linked demand.

Analysts in the Middle East point to the same pressure. "When AI stocks fall sharply, investors often sell gold to cover margin calls and raise cash," Ranim Turfa, head of research and market analysis for MENA at Tickmill, told NDTV Profit in an emailed interaction last week. "Continued central bank buying is the main factor that could slow the decline," she said.

That is the trade-off for buyers. Gold has protected Indian savers over decades, but it can swing hard over months. Measuring life in grams works best as a long-term habit, not a short-term trade.

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