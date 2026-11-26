Bitcoin's long-running Rainbow Chart, a popular visual gauge of the cryptocurrency's price cycles, has come under fresh scrutiny after a Reddit post claimed that the token had fallen completely below its coloured bands, prompting one user to joke that the chart may need an ultraviolet band.

The post, shared on the r/Bitcoin subreddit by user u/Kelpie-Pooka, reproduced a graphic attributed to Crypto Rover. It described the move as a break below the rainbow and declared that the model has collapsed. The accompanying chart shows Bitcoin's price line below the lower edge of the coloured bands at the latest point displayed.

The reaction was more tongue-in-cheek than alarmist. In a comment below the post, another user said the price appeared to have broken out of the rainbow several times before, adding that they had room temperature IQ. The suggestion to add another colour reflects the chart's status as much as a meme as a market reference.

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The Bitcoin Rainbow Chart traces its origins to 2014, when a Reddit user known as ‘azop' began sharing coloured-band charts to smooth out Bitcoin's sharp price swings and offer a longer-term view. The original version plotted prices on a logarithmic scale and used simple labels such as “Buy”, “Average” and “Sell”.

BlockchainCenter later created an online version in 2019. Its account of the chart's history says the original straight-line model implied exponential growth and was not sustainable over time. The chart's creator subsequently combined the rainbow format with a logarithmic regression curve developed by a Bitcoin Talk forum user, producing the familiar bowed shape.

The chart was revised again after Bitcoin fell below its bands in 2022. An additional indigo or violet band was introduced before a second version was published in November that year, incorporating more price history and a revised curve.

BlockchainCenter has since introduced a Dynamic Rainbow Chart, which fits a power-law regression to Bitcoin's daily price history since 2012 and adjusts the curve as new data arrives. The website cites an R-squared fit strength of 94.3% and uses a 180-day window to highlight market-cycle extremes.

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However, BlockchainCenter has repeatedly cautioned that the chart is not investment advice and cannot predict Bitcoin's price. It describes the rainbow as a way to view historical long-term price movements while filtering out daily volatility, stressing that there is no scientific basis for treating its coloured zones as a forecast.

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