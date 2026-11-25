Gold and silver prices have witnessed a sharp decline in the last one month, leaving investors concerned. The fall is a result of aspects like profit booking, global market uncertainty, a stronger US dollar and changing interest rate expectations.

Compared to its January peak of Rs 1,80,000 per 10 gram 24-karat gold, the precious metal is down about 30%, nearing under Rs 1,30,000. Similarly, silver, which was trading above Rs 2 lakh per kg during Dhanteras, is down to Rs 1,75,000 per kg, as per the latest data.

This has created an opportunity for those investors who missed the earlier precious metal rally and now want to add them in their portfolio. However, many are confused about whether they should buy now or wait for further corrections.

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Will gold, silver decline further?

Gold and silver prices remained under pressure as investors are keenly focused on the upcoming US Fed meeting that will likely hike interest rates amid inflation concerns, according to Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com.

Markets were pricing in over a 90% probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike by the US Federal Reserve in December. Higher interest rates and US Treasury yields tend to reduce the attractiveness of gold because the metal does not generate interest income, he said.

For Indian investors, rupee movements will also play a role in domestic gold and silver prices. Subburaj explained that market volatility could remain high. He also advised investors to avoid taking large positions ahead of key inflation data. Investors should wait for clearer signals from global markets before increasing their exposure to gold and silver.

According to Reuters, the current downward pressure on gold prices is expected to ease over time. However, the recovery may remain slow and limited until early 2027. Gold prices could gain stronger momentum after that, offering some relief to investors.

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Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, told NDTV Profit that the short-term outlook remains cautious. According to him, gold needs to move above Rs 1,26,300 to regain stability. A clear break below Rs 1,21,000 could push prices further down towards Rs 1,18,500.



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