Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi met Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a recent visit to Delhi, along with Ramayana director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra and Prime Focus business head Niraj Sanghai. The meeting came after the film reportedly became the fourth highest-grossing Indian film.

During the meeting, Shah praised the team's efforts to bring the epic to the big screen and acknowledged the scale of the production. Shah hailed the success of Ramayana and hailed the cinematic grandeur, according to NDTV.

Earlier in the visit, Kapoor, Malhotra and Tiwari offered prayers at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi. Bupinder Singh Bhullar, an executive member of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, shared photographs from the visit.

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The images show Kapoor taking part in rituals at the gurdwara before offering prayers. The team also posed for a group photograph.

Ramayana (Photo: Ramayana/X)

Ramayana (Photo: Ramayana/X)

Ramayana Among Top 20 For Oscars Visual Effects Award.

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has advanced to the top 20 contenders in the visual effects category for the 99th Academy Awards, joining major Hollywood productions such as Dune: Part Three, The Odyssey and Avengers: Doomsday.

The mythological epic, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, is among the three projects from Sony Pictures to feature in the list.

Multiple sources told Variety that the Visual Effects Branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has notified the artisans behind the 20 films advancing to the next round ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The organisation, however, is yet to officially announce or confirm the list.

Voting for the Oscar shortlists will begin on December 7 and end on December 11, with the shortlists across categories scheduled to be announced on December 15. The final nominations will be announced on January 21. The 99th Academy Awards will be held on March 14 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will air live on ABC.

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