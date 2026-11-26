Gold and silver prices staged a strong recovery on Thursday, November 26, after the previous session's sharp sell-off, with silver outperforming gold.

MCX gold futures for December delivery rose Rs 2,617, or 2.16%, to Rs 1,23,754 per 10 grams, while MCX silver futures gained Rs 6,157, or 4.32%, to Rs 1,48,674 per kg.

The recovery follows heavy selling that had pushed international gold prices to a 15-month low in the previous session. Short-covering ahead of the US Thanksgiving holiday and buying at lower levels are supporting the rebound. However, concerns over the US interest rate outlook continue to weigh on investor sentiment.

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Why Are Gold And Silver Prices Rising Today?

In international markets, gold's recovery was partly driven by investors covering short positions after the sharp decline. Spot gold price rose 0.3% to $3,591.37 per ounce, while spot silver advanced 1.6% to $41.88 per ounce.

Meanwhile, expectations around Fed rate hikes remain the primary concern, especially after rising inflation in October and stronger-than-expected US economic growth in the third quarter, which have strengthened expectations of further interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve.

Higher interest rates make gold less attractive because the metal does not offer interest income. Meanwhile, concerns over global trade following the announcement of fresh US tariffs on 14 trading partners, including China, Japan, and the European Union, are adding to market uncertainty.

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Gold, Silver Technical Outlook: Key Levels To Watch

According to Ponmudi R, the immediate support for MCX gold is placed at Rs 1,21,000-1,21,700, followed by Rs 1,17,500-1,18,500. Resistance is seen at Rs 1,26,300-1,27,000. A sustained move above Rs 1,27,000 could take prices towards Rs 1,30,000-1,30,700.

Gold's RSI remains deeply oversold near 28, while the MACD continues to indicate negative momentum.

For silver, Rs 1,47,000 is the immediate support, followed by Rs 1,40,000-1,42,000, while the immediate resistance is placed at Rs 1,49,000, followed by Rs 1,56,000-1,58,000.

Silver's RSI is near 27 and turning higher, indicating some improvement in momentum. A sustained move above Rs 1,49,000 will be important for the recovery to continue.

Also read: Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru on November 26

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