Thousands of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA workers) are on an indefinite day-and-night protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, which has entered its tenth day. They began the sit-in on November 17, demanding an increase in their monthly honorarium from Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000. The protest is organised by the Karnataka Rajya Samyukta Asha Karyakarteyara Sangha, which is affiliated with the All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC).

What Are the ASHA Workers' Demands?

Beyond higher pay, the health workers are demanding the disbursement of overdue incentives, retirement security, and financial support during illness or accidents. They are also seeking better working conditions and an end to compulsory data entry through the SAMASTA app.

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The protest has taken a toll on the health of those taking part. By the seventh day, 17 protesters had reportedly fallen ill and been admitted to KC General Hospital. At least 200 workers have since sought medical attention for fever, cough, and chills after days in the open, with unexpected rain on Tuesday making matters worse. The protesters have also complained about a shortage of drinking water, toilets, and arrangements for rest.

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Chief Minister D K Shivakumar held discussions with representatives of the workers and assured them that their demands would be considered at a Cabinet meeting and during the Belagavi legislature session. Karnataka minister U T Khader asked the workers to wait for 12 days and promised "good news." The government has said it will hold further discussions after the session.

However, Agriculture Minister P M Narendra Swamy's recent remark has added to the tension. He reportedly apologised later for using the word "Kanthi hara" (necklace) while referring to the protest and withdrew it, saying he meant that no immediate decision could be taken on the demands. The workers have insisted that the Chief Minister must visit Freedom Park and address their demands, and they are refusing to call off the strike without assurances.

Meanwhile, actors, writers, farmers' organisations, and trade union leaders on Wednesday extended their support to Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) protesting at Freedom Park. Joining the demonstrators at the protest site, representatives from civil society and labour unions backed the workers' long-pending demands and urged the state government to resolve the impasse without further delay.

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