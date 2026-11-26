Tata Trusts has filed a suit against Tata Sons in Bombay High Court, according to court proceedings information. The matter is scheduled to be taken up at 3 p.m. on Friday (tomorrow).

Trusts' lawyer Abhishek Manusinghvi mentioned matter before Bombay HC on Thursday as the entity is seeking injuction against Tata Sons acting on board resolution without affirmative voting rights.

The Trusts has said that assert affirmative voting rights to be observed in Nov 30 board meet and no decision should be taken without accounting for Trusts affirmative voting rights, as it sought stay on casting vote mechanism.

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Relief has been sought against all Tata Sons directors except Noel Tata, the proceeding information outlined.

Tata Trusts have passed resolutions to initiate proceedings in the Bombay High Court against N Chandrasekaran's reappointment as Tata Sons chairman, challenging the validity of the September board decision and seeking Rs 65 crore in damages.

The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and the Ratan Tata Trust (RDTT) passed circular resolutions on Nov. 25 authorising the legal action. The trusts are also seeking an injunction restraining Tata Sons from acting on the reappointment or passing resolutions without the affirmative votes required under its Articles of Association.

The challenge centres on the Tata Sons board's Sept. 17 decision to reappoint Chandrasekaran for another five-year term from Feb. 21, 2027. The trusts contend that the resolution did not secure the affirmative votes required under Article 121 and was therefore invalid.

The trusts are seeking Rs 50 crore in damages through SDTT and Rs 15 crore through RDTT, along with interest at 18%, the sources said.

Board Vote

Chandrasekaran's reappointment followed a series of discussions over his next term. The board had agreed in principle to an extension in September 2025, but the decision remained unresolved after discussions in May and June this year. Chandrasekaran subsequently indicated in August that he would not seek another term.

The nomination and remuneration committee (NRC) met on Sept. 3 and asked Chandrasekaran to reconsider his decision. The committee cited his contribution to the group and its broader interests and recommended that he continue as executive chairman.

Chandrasekaran subsequently agreed to reconsider his decision, and the board reappointed him on Sept. 17 for a further five years.

The decision was passed by a majority vote. Noel Tata opposed the reappointment, while Venu Srinivasan supported it. Harish Manwani, who presided over the discussion, exercised his casting vote in favour of the resolution, according to the information previously reported.

The trusts maintain that the affirmative vote required under Article 121 was not obtained. They have argued that the casting vote did not meet the requirements under the Articles of Association and that conditions attached to the resolution were not fulfilled.

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