The State Bank of India (SBI) is conducting the SBI Clerk Mains Examination 2026 on Thursday November 26 and Friday, November 27 for candidates who qualified in the preliminary examination. The recruitment drive aims to fill the vacancies for the post of Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) across various states and Union Territories.

The Mains examination is the second and a crucial stage of the selection process. Candidates will be assessed on General and Financial Awareness, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude. The mains examination is an important stage of the selection process as its scores will determine candidates' provisional selection. The recruitment drive has a total of 9,766 vacancies, including major and backlog positions.

SBI Clerk 2026 Mains Exam Pattern And Duration

The SBI Clerk Mains examination comprises of 190 objective questions carrying a total of 200 marks. Candidates will get two hours and 40 minutes to complete the exam.

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The section-wise distribution is as follows:

General/Financial Awareness: 50 questions, 50 marks, 35 minutes.

50 questions, 50 marks, 35 minutes. General English: 40 questions, 40 marks, 35 minutes.

40 questions, 40 marks, 35 minutes. Quantitative Aptitude: 50 questions, 50 marks, 45 minutes.

50 questions, 50 marks, 45 minutes. Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude: 50 questions, 60 marks, 45 minutes.

The examination follows a sectional timing system, meaning candidates must complete each section within its allotted time.

SBI Clerk 2026 Mains: Marking Scheme

Candidates are also advised ti be familiar with the negative marking policy. According to SBI's examination guidelines, one-fourth of the marks assigned to a question will be deducted for every incorrect answer. No marks will be deducted for unanswered questions.

There are no prescribed minimum qualifying marks for individual sections. However, candidates must secure the minimum aggregate marks determined by SBI in order to qualify for the next stage.

SBI Clerk 2026 Mains: Vacancies And Selection Process

The official recruitment notification lists 7,680 regular vacancies. Career Power reports the overall figure as 9,766, including 2,086 backlog vacancies.

The recruitment process consists of three stages:

1.Preliminary Examination

The first stage is an online objective examination carrying 100 marks, with 100 questions and a duration of one hour. Candidates are shortlisted for the Mains examination based on their performance.

2.Mains Examination

The second stage carries 200 marks and consists of 190 questions. The marks obtained in this examination are considered for preparing the final merit list.

3.Local Language Proficiency Test (LLPT)

Candidates who have not studied the specified local language in Class 10 or Class 12 must qualify the language test before joining. Those who provide the relevant educational certificate are exempted.

Unlike several other banking recruitment examinations, SBI Clerk recruitment does not include an interview round. The final merit list will be prepared based on the candidates' Mains examination scores, subject to eligibility requirements.

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SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card: Documents required

Candidates appearing for the examination should carry the required documents to the examination centre. These include:

SBI Clerk Mains admit card. Authenticated Preliminary Examination call letter. Authenticated copy of the identity proof used during the Preliminary Examination. Original photo identity proof. Self-attested photocopy of the identity proof. Two additional passport-size photographs matching the photograph pasted on the call letter.

Accepted identity documents include Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport, driving licence and voter ID, among others specified by SBI. Candidates should carefully read the instructions on their call letters before reaching the examination centre.

What Happens After The Mains Examination?

Following the examination, SBI will evaluate candidates' performance and prepare state-wise and category-wise merit lists. Preliminary examination marks will not be considered while preparing the final merit list.

Candidates shortlisted for appointment will also have to fulfil the applicable document verification and local language requirements. Candidates are advised to keep checking the bank's official website for further updates regarding results and subsequent recruitment formalities.

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