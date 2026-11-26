Ananya Birla was recently on the Koffee With Karan couch, where the conversation touched on everything from her celebrity friendships to her business ventures and her experience as a young woman navigating the boardroom. At one point, she even joked about her favourite line in the boardroom being, “I want the controlling stake.”

But behind the music, fashion, entertainment and high-profile family name is a business story that started much earlier. Ananya Birla was just 17 when she set up Svatantra Microfin to provide financial services to underserved rural communities, particularly women entrepreneurs. She founded the company in 2012 while studying at Oxford, and Svatantra officially began operations in 2013.

In fact, Birla has previously recalled that when she started Svatantra at 17, she was so young that she could not even join the company's board of directors.

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The business was built around a relatively simple proposition: provide small loans and financial services to people who often had limited access to formal credit. In its early years, Birla travelled to rural parts of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh herself, meeting women entrepreneurs and understanding the challenges they faced.

Starting a business at 17 also came with its own challenges. Birla has spoken about having to convince employees, lenders, competitors and customers that she was serious about building the company. Her surname opened doors, but it also meant that she had to prove that Svatantra was more than a family-backed venture. The company's initial seed capital was Rs 5 crore from the Birla Group, while Birla worked towards building the business independently.

Over the years, Svatantra expanded beyond its early microfinance operations. Its acquisition of Chaitanya India Fin Credit significantly increased its scale, and the company now ranks among India's largest NBFC-MFIs. According to Hindalco's current profile of Birla, Svatantra serves more than 4.27 million customers through over 2,123 branches across 20 states, with a combined AUM of about Rs 24,000 crore as of Mar. 31.

The company has also attracted institutional investors. In 2024, Advent International and Multiples Private Equity invested Rs 1,930 crore in Svatantra, a deal described as the largest private equity investment in India's microfinance sector at the time.

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