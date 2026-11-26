The Taj Mahal, a monument visited by millions from across the world, is increasingly facing a monkey menace, with large groups of the animals occupying parts of the complex and raising concerns over tourist safety and the upkeep of the historic site.

Footage widely shared online shows scores of monkeys roaming the Taj Mahal complex, particularly around its eastern, western and Royal Gates.

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The animals have become a growing source of concern for visitors, with both domestic and international tourists facing the risk of attacks. Several incidents of monkey bites have also been reported at the monument in the past.

Repeated attempts by the authorities to remove the monkeys from the premises have done little to contain the problem. Large numbers of the animals continue to occupy the monument and its surrounding areas, frequently straying into spaces crowded with tourists.

The persistent menace has also highlighted administrative challenges at the monument, with overlapping responsibilities and poor coordination among the agencies tasked with its upkeep complicating efforts to bring the situation under control.

The recurring incidents have raised concerns about the experience of visitors to the UNESCO-listed monument, which draws millions of domestic and international tourists each year. The sight of monkeys roaming freely and posing a potential threat to visitors has also raised questions about the management and upkeep of one of India's most iconic landmarks.

A few months ago, another video from the monument went viral, showing monkeys jumping into a water fountain, splashing around and chasing one another as they appeared to cool off in the water.

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The safety concerns intensified in September when two tourists, including an 83-year-old visitor from Brazil and another from West Bengal, were hospitalised after being bitten by monkeys during their visit to the Taj Mahal.

The recurring attacks have underlined the need for a coordinated response from the authorities to contain the monkey population, improve visitor safety and prevent further incidents at the monument.

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