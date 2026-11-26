Residents across several parts of Navi Mumbai will face a 12-hour water supply disruption on Friday, November 27, 2026, as the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) undertakes maintenance work on its main water pipeline.
The civic body will install new flow meters and valves on the main water pipeline connecting Belapur and Airoli, as well as at various Elevated Service Reservoir (ESR) and Ground Service Reservoir (GSR) sites.
For the work, water supply will remain suspended from 10 am to 10 pm on Friday.
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Navi Mumbai Water Cut: Which Areas Will Be Affected?
The shutdown will affect water supply in the following Navi Mumbai areas:
- Belapur
- Nerul
- Vashi
- Turbhe
- Sanpada
- Kopar Khairane
- Ghansoli
- Airoli
The disruption will also extend to direct pipeline connections along the main water pipeline and CIDCO's Kharghar and Kamothe nodes.
नवी मुंबईकरांसाठी महत्त्वाची सूचना! नवी मुंबई महानगरपालिकेमार्फत शुक्रवार, दि. २७ नोव्हेंबर २०२६ रोजी बेलापूर ते ऐरोली मुख्य जलवाहिनीवरील तसेच विविध ESR / GSR येथे नवीन फ्लोमीटर व व्हॉल्व बसविण्याचे काम हाती घेण्यात येणार आहे. या कामासाठी शुक्रवार, सकाळी १० ते रात्री १० या १२ तासांच्या कालावधीत बेलापूर, नेरुळ, वाशी, तुर्भे, सानपाडा, कोपरखैरणे, घणसोली व ऐरोली विभागांसह मुख्य जलवाहिनीवरील थेट नळजोडण्या तसेच सिडकोच्या खारघर व कामोठे नोडमधील पाणीपुरवठा बंद राहील. त्यामुळे २७ नोव्हेंबर रोजी संध्याकाळचा पाणीपुरवठा होणार नाही, तर २८ नोव्हेंबर रोजी सकाळचा व संध्याकाळचा पाणीपुरवठा कमी दाबाने होईल. नागरिकांनी आवश्यक पाणीसाठा करून ठेवावा व या कालावधीत पाण्याचा जपून वापर करून महानगरपालिकेस सहकार्य करावे. (Water Supply Disruption, Pipeline Maintenance, Flow Meter Installation, Water Conservation) #WaterSupplyUpdate #NaviMumbai #WaterConservation #NMMC #MajhiVasundhara #MissionLiFE #Swachhata2026 #SwachhBharatMission #SBMUrban2 #SwachhBharat #SwachhMaharashtra #SwachhMaharashtraMission #ReduceReuseRecycle #UrbanDevelopment #JanSahabhag #SustainableFuture #SwachhataHiSeva #MaharashtraDGIPR— Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (@NMMConline) November 26, 2026
When Will Water Supply Be Restored?
According to the NMMC announcement, there will be no evening water supply on November 27 due to the scheduled work.
The disruption may also affect supply on the following day. On Saturday, November 28, morning and evening water supply in the affected areas will be available at low pressure.
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Residents have been advised to store the water they need in advance and use it carefully during this period.
The civic body has appealed to residents to cooperate and conserve water while the pipeline work is being carried out.
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