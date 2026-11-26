Residents across several parts of Navi Mumbai will face a 12-hour water supply disruption on Friday, November 27, 2026, as the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) undertakes maintenance work on its main water pipeline.

The civic body will install new flow meters and valves on the main water pipeline connecting Belapur and Airoli, as well as at various Elevated Service Reservoir (ESR) and Ground Service Reservoir (GSR) sites.

For the work, water supply will remain suspended from 10 am to 10 pm on Friday.

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Navi Mumbai Water Cut: Which Areas Will Be Affected?

The shutdown will affect water supply in the following Navi Mumbai areas:

Belapur

Nerul

Vashi

Turbhe

Sanpada

Kopar Khairane

Ghansoli

Airoli

The disruption will also extend to direct pipeline connections along the main water pipeline and CIDCO's Kharghar and Kamothe nodes.

When Will Water Supply Be Restored?

According to the NMMC announcement, there will be no evening water supply on November 27 due to the scheduled work.

The disruption may also affect supply on the following day. On Saturday, November 28, morning and evening water supply in the affected areas will be available at low pressure.

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Residents have been advised to store the water they need in advance and use it carefully during this period.

The civic body has appealed to residents to cooperate and conserve water while the pipeline work is being carried out.

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