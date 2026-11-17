Residents of Mumbra, Diva and Kalwa in Thane will have no tap water for several hours this week, as the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a shutdown of water supply to the three areas.

Supply will be stopped from 12 midnight on Thursday, November 19, and will resume at 12 noon on Friday, November 20, the civic body said. In a post on X, the TMC asked residents to store enough water to last through the shutdown.

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Why The Supply Is Being Cut

The three ward committee areas receive their water from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), through its Jambhul Water Treatment Centre.

The government has ordered a 10 percent cut in water supply because of a shortage of rain after the monsoon, the effect of El Niño, and the monsoon's early retreat in October. As part of this, supply from the Jambhul centre will be suspended during the shutdown period.

Areas That Will Be Affected

In Diva, all areas that come under the Thane Municipal Corporation will go without water. In Mumbra, the shutdown will cover the whole area except some parts of Wards 26 and 31. In Kalwa, every area under the Kalwa Ward Committee will be affected.

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Low Pressure After Restoration

Even after the supply is restored, it may take time to return to normal. The TMC said residents could get water at low pressure for one to two days after the shutdown ends.

The civic body has asked residents to keep the shutdown in mind, use water carefully and cooperate with the administration during this period.

Where Does Mumbai's Water Come From?

The city depends on seven lakes: Tulsi, Vihar, Bhatsa, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna. They fill during the monsoon, and the stored water is sent through the pipeline network to homes and businesses.

With weak rain this year and higher temperatures speeding up evaporation, the BMC imposed the cut to make stocks last until September next year.

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