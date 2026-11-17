In his first public statement since resigning last week, Jensen Huang has said he is willing to return as Nvidia's chief executive officer if the board asks him.

“Since my departure, I've seen an outpouring of calls from Nvidia's employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO,” Huang said in a statement shared on X on Tuesday. “If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO.”

The Nvidia co-founder also apologised. “I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life,” he said. “I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely.”

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Huang stepped down as president, CEO and director on Nov. 12. This followed reports of extramarital affairs, including one with an Nvidia employee and another with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Nvidia customer Megaspeed, whom some US sources have flagged as a possible Chinese intelligence asset. Sources told CNN that the intelligence gathered on her so far does not prove she was spying for Beijing. China's foreign ministry has called the allegation “groundless speculation”.

Huang, in his statement, said, “I love our country and our company. I am committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America's national security."

Nvidia shares rose nearly 3% after the statement, though they were still down about 1.1% for the day at the time of writing.

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The decision rests with the board, and it may not go Huang's way. The Wall Street Journal has reported that directors are not considering reinstating him. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress is serving as interim CEO while the board looks at internal and external candidates. Longtime director Harvey Jones has become Nvidia's first board chair. Early on Tuesday, the board also set up a new committee to oversee national security policy and export-control compliance.

Support for his return has grown over the past week. US President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday he “would certainly not mind seeing that,” adding that Huang had “learned a big lesson.” Altimeter Capital's Brad Gerstner and Atreides Management's Gavin Baker have urged the board to keep “the potential return of Jensen Huang” on the table. Nader Khalil, Nvidia's director of developer technology, wrote to Jones that “Nvidia will not navigate the crucial next couple of years well without Jensen.” However, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said the board should hire an outside CEO.

Notably, Nvidia reports third-quarter earnings after US markets close on Tuesday, its first results without Huang in charge. He is set to testify before Congress on Dec. 1.

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