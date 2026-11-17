India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by 2-1 in the final of the SAFF Championship 2026 on Tuesday to retain their title and secure a historic third consecutive triumph in the tournament.



The Blue Tigers lifted their 10th SAFF Championship trophy after a hard-fought contest at the National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

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Pakistan made a strong start to the final and took the lead just before half-time with the help of Alamgir Ghazi, who scored a brilliant curling goal in stoppage time of the first half.

India went into the break trailing 0-1 after struggling to convert their opportunities.



However, India came back strongly in the second half. Striker Suhail Ahmad Bhat brought the defending champions back into the contest in the 60th minute, finding the net after a cross from Khaiminthang Lhungdim took a touch off substitute Macarton Nickson.



The match also witnessed a major turning point when Pakistan were reduced to 10 players. Junaid Shah was shown a straight red card following a VAR review for a dangerous challenge on an Indian player.



India then capitalised on their numerical advantage and continued to put pressure on the Pakistan defence before eventually securing a 2-1 victory.

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India Create History With Third Consecutive SAFF Championship Title

The victory marked India's 10th SAFF Championship title and their third consecutive triumph in the competition.

India vs Pakistan: Road To SAFF Championship Final



India reached the final after defeating Bhutan 2-1 in the semi-finals. PV Vishnu and captain Chinglensana Singh Konsham scored in the first half before Bhutan pulled one back after the break.



Pakistan booked their place in the title clash with a 1-0 victory over Bangladesh, courtesy of Abdul Samad's 86th-minute goal.



The two teams had also met during the group stage on November 5, when India registered a thrilling 3-2 victory. Suhail Ahmad Bhat scored twice, while Manglenthang Kipgen added India's third goal.

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