Delhi Capitals have released Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 auction, scheduled to take place on December 16 in Goa.

The franchise has also parted ways with several other players as it looks to reshape its squad for the upcoming season.

Starc, who had a contract worth Rs 11.75 crore, informed Delhi Capitals and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about his unavailability for IPL 2027.

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His release will allow the franchise to save the amount attached to his contract ahead of the mini-auction.

The Australian left-arm pacer was signed by Delhi Capitals for Rs 11.75 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 season. He picked up 14 wickets in 11 matches during that campaign, including his maiden five-wicket haul in the tournament.

In IPL 2026, Starc featured in six matches and claimed 11 wickets at an economy rate of 10.18. His best bowling figures of the season were 4/40 against Rajasthan Royals.

Along with Starc, Delhi Capitals have released Nitish Rana, Abishek Porel, Pathum Nissanka, Ben Duckett and Karun Nair ahead of the auction. The franchise has also released Sahil Parakh, Ajay Mandal, Dushmantha Chameera and Rehan Ahmed.

Delhi Capitals Revamp Coaching Staff Ahead Of IPL 2027

Delhi Capitals have also made significant changes to their coaching setup ahead of the 2027 season.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has taken over as the franchise's head coach, while former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has joined as assistant and batting coach.

The franchise has further appointed former Sri Lanka fast bowler Chaminda Vaas as its fast-bowling coach and former India leg-spinner Amit Mishra as spin-bowling coach.

The revamped coaching staff will look to help Delhi Capitals build a stronger squad and challenge for their maiden IPL title.

Delhi Capitals Prepare For IPL 2027 Auction

The December 16 mini-auction will give Delhi Capitals an opportunity to fill the vacant spots in their squad and strengthen their options ahead of the new season.

The franchise has already made changes through the trade window, bringing former captain Rishabh Pant back from Lucknow Super Giants.

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In another trade, Delhi sent fast bowler T Natarajan to Sunrisers Hyderabad and acquired leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari.

With several players released and changes made to the coaching staff, Delhi Capitals will look to put together a competitive combination for IPL 2027.

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