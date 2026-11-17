Arch-Rivals India and Pakistan are set to face each other in the final of the SAFF Championship 2026 on Tuesday, November 17.

While India will be aiming to extend their record as the tournament's most successful team, Pakistan will be chasing their maiden title in the competition.

The Blue Tigers have won the SAFF Championship nine times since the tournament began in 1993. They are also the defending champions, having defeated Kuwait in the 2023 final to lift their ninth trophy.

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India will now look to become champions for a third consecutive edition and claim a historic 10th title.

Pakistan, meanwhile, have never won the SAFF Championship. The upcoming final will be their first-ever appearance in the title clash. They booked their place after defeating hosts Bangladesh 1-0 in the semi-final, with Abdul Samad scoring the decisive goal in the 86th minute.

SAFF Championship: Which Team Has Won The Most Titles?

India are comfortably the most successful team in SAFF Championship history, with nine titles to their name. Maldives are second on the list with two trophies, while Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have won the competition once each.

Afghanistan's title came in 2013, before the country left the South Asian Football Federation in 2015 to join the Central Asian Football Association.

Pakistan, Nepal and Bhutan are among the teams that are yet to win the senior men's SAFF Championship.

SAFF Championship Winners: Team-Wise Trophy Count

Here is the list of teams that have won the SAFF Championship and the number of titles they have claimed:

Team Titles Winning Years India 9 1993, 1997, 1999, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2015, 2021, 2023 Maldives 2 2008, 2018 Bangladesh 1 2003 Sri Lanka 1 1995 Afghanistan 1 2013

SAFF Championship: Year-Wise Winners List

The SAFF Championship, which began in 1993 as the SAARC Gold Cup, has seen five different nations lift the trophy across its 14 completed editions.

Here is the complete list of champions and runners-up:

Year Winner Runner-up 1993 India Sri Lanka 1995 Sri Lanka India 1997 India Maldives 1999 India Bangladesh 2003 Bangladesh Maldives 2005 India Bangladesh 2008 Maldives India 2009 India Maldives 2011 India Afghanistan 2013 Afghanistan India 2015 India Afghanistan 2018 Maldives India 2021 India Nepal 2023 India Kuwait

The 1993 edition was played in a round-robin format, so there was no final. India finished at the top to become the inaugural champions. Kuwait, who finished runners-up in 2023, participated as an invited guest team.

India vs Pakistan: What Is At Stake In The SAFF Championship 2026 Final?

India will be aiming to win their 10th SAFF Championship title when they face Pakistan in Dhaka on Tuesday. The Blue Tigers have already won the 2021 and 2023 editions and will be looking to complete a hat-trick of consecutive titles.

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Pakistan, on the other hand, have an opportunity to create history by winning their first-ever SAFF Championship trophy. The two teams have already met once in the ongoing tournament, with India registering a 3-2 victory in their group-stage encounter on November 5.

The final will take place at the National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh, with kick-off scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

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