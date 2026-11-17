Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to suffer a major setback ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027, with Australian opener Travis Head reportedly deciding to skip the upcoming season to manage his workload.



According to a report by Cricinfo, Head has informed the SRH management of his decision to opt out of IPL 2027 amid Australia's packed international schedule.

His absence will bring an end to the explosive opening partnership between Head and Abhishek Sharma, popularly known as 'Travishek'.

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While Head's absence will be a significant blow to SRH's batting line-up, it could also provide the franchise with additional funds ahead of the IPL 2027 mini auction, scheduled to take place in Goa on December 16.



Head was among the five players retained by SRH ahead of the 2025 mega auction for Rs 14 crore. The franchise is expected to receive that amount back in its auction purse once the IPL officially ratifies his release.



The Australian batter's decision comes amid a demanding international calendar for his country. Earlier in August, Australia head coach Andrew McDonald had indicated that the team would need to make decisions regarding player workload, with several important international assignments coming up.



Australia will be targeting a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, scheduled to take place at The Oval from June 9 to 13, 2027.

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The final will be followed by the Ashes series in England, which will run from June to August, before Australia turn their attention to the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2027 in October and November.



McDonald had previously told Cricinfo that Australia had a lot of "important priority cricket" coming up and that they were "going to have to make some decisions" regarding player availability.



Head has been an integral part of SRH since joining the franchise ahead of the 2024 season. The Australian was signed for Rs 6.8 crore at the 2024 auction and played a crucial role in the team's run to the final, where they eventually lost to Kolkata Knight Riders.



The left-handed opener enjoyed an outstanding debut season with the franchise, scoring 567 runs in IPL 2024. He continued to deliver impressive performances in the following editions, scoring 374 runs in IPL 2025 and 410 runs in IPL 2026. He maintained a strike rate of over 160 in both seasons.

Head's partnership with Abhishek has been one of the most destructive opening combinations in the tournament. However, their duo's absence in IPL 2027 will be a big selection problem for SRH to find a suitable opening partner for Abhishek.

Other opening pairs like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rajasthan Royals) and Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh (Punjab Kings) have also proved to be lethal partnerships in the last few seasons.

Meanwhile, SRH have been busy in the trade market ahead of the November 17 retention deadline. The franchise brought back left-arm pacer T Natarajan from Delhi Capitals in a deal that saw leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari move in the opposite direction.

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SRH also completed a four-player trade with Chennai Super Kings, sending England all-rounder Liam Livingstone and Australian all-rounder Jack Edwards to CSK. In return, the Hyderabad-based franchise acquired fast bowlers Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis.



With Head's reported decision adding another major development to their pre-auction plans, SRH will now have to reassess their opening combination ahead of the 2027 season.

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