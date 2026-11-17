Actor Harshvardhan Rane has received a luxury gift from Sanam Teri Kasam producer Deepak Mukut. The producer promised Harshvardhan a gift following the successful box office re-release of their film in 2025. Now, he has gifted the actor a Land Rover Defender Octa, reportedly worth over Rs 3.5 crore in India.

Harshvardhan and Mukut shared pictures of the special moment on Instagram. The actor thanked Mukut for keeping a promise he had made to him.

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Sharing a picture of himself handing over the car keys, Mukut thanked the actor for supporting the film. He wrote, “Harsh, thank you for standing by our film last year with the re-release of #sanamterikasam. Just as you stood by the film last year, today I stand by my word. A promise is a promise, and this is a small gesture of my appreciation.”

‘You're Truly A Man Of Your Word:' Harshvardhan Rane

Harshvardhan shared a post on his Instagram handle and thanked the producer for fulfilling his promise. He wrote, “Deepak Sir I've been part of many promises, but you stand apart. You're truly a man of your word.”

The actor then made a special request. He asked Mukut to give his approval for Sanam Teri Kasam 2. Adding the script and the director would be of the producer's choice, Harshvardhan announced that he would visit his office with fans on his birthday next month.

“Sir, just as I stood outside your office (Soham Rockstar Entertainment) last year, alongside fans requesting the re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam, I'll be back at your doorstep with them on my birthday next month. This time, with one request: your approval for Sanam Teri Kasam 2. Script and Director of your choice! Will you grant me and the fans this birthday wish, sir?” the post read.

Box-Office Flop To Re-Release Success: Sanam Teri Kasam's Journey

Released in theatres on February 5, 2016, Sanam Teri Kasam starred Harshvardhan Rane as Inder and Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane as Saru. The Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru's directorial failed to make an impact at the box office during its original theatrical run. It earned around Rs 8 crore in India and was declared a flop. However, it gradually developed a fan base after its release on digital platforms.

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Nine years later, the film returned to the theatres on February 7, 2025. To everyone's surprise, it became one of the biggest success stories among Indian film re-releases.

The romantic drama earned around Rs 4.25 crore on its first day in India. It went on to earn over Rs 42 crore in India net collections, while its worldwide gross collection stood at approximately Rs 54 crore.

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