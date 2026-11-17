A failed UPI transfer, a declined debit card payment or an unsuccessful ATM withdrawal can leave customers wondering why they have been charged for a transaction that never went through. While banks levy fees for various services, customers may question whether they have to pay when a transaction is unsuccessful.

Whether the charge can be reversed depends on the reason the transaction failed, the type of fee deducted and the terms applicable to the customer's bank account.

When can you dispute a failed transaction fee?

Banks are allowed to levy service charges if these are covered under the account terms and their published fee schedule. So, a failed transaction does not automatically make a related charge illegal.

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However, the bank must show that the charge was applicable to the transaction and that the customer had been informed about it.

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There may be grounds for a complaint if a payment failed due to a technical malfunction, a server outage at the bank or a disruption in the payment system.

Customers can contest deductions made for transactions that were never processed, duplicate fee collections or charges that do not feature in the bank's declared tariff structure.

Consider a UPI transaction that does not go through because of a fault in the bank's systems, even though the amount has been deducted. In such cases, customers can approach the bank for a refund and dispute any additional charges levied on the unsuccessful transfer.

How should you challenge the fee?

A customer disputing a failed transaction fee should first establish a clear record of what happened. The bank statement will show the deduction, while the transaction receipt and failed payment notification can help substantiate the complaint. It is also important to retain the transaction reference number and record when the payment was attempted.

Once you have these documents, contact the bank through its customer service channels. Complaints can be registered on the mobile banking app, through internet banking, over the customer care helpline or directly at a branch.

Specify why you believe the charge should not have been collected and seek a reversal. If the bank refuses, ask it to explain which provision of its published charges permits the deduction.

The matter need not end there. If 30 days pass without a resolution, or the bank's response is unsatisfactory, customers can escalate the grievance to the RBI Ombudsman under the Reserve Bank - Integrated Ombudsman Scheme, 2026. There is no fee for filing a complaint through the RBI's CMS portal.

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