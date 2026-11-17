Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Ltd has bagged the 2026 Earthshot Prize in the 'Clean Our Air' category, earning recognition for its electric mobility initiatives aimed at cutting transport emissions and promoting cleaner last-mile connectivity in India.

Established by Prince William, the Earthshot Prize honours initiatives that offer practical solutions to major environmental concerns, according to a press release.

Mahindra earned the distinction for its efforts to promote electric mobility as a means of curbing vehicular pollution while supporting livelihoods and generating business opportunities for drivers and small entrepreneurs. As part of the recognition, the company will receive £1 million in prize money to expand its electric mobility initiatives and take its solutions to more communities.

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The company has sold more than 400,000 electric last-mile vehicles, which have collectively travelled over 9 billion kilometres and helped prevent approximately 185,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

The award marks a major global milestone for India's auto industry, coming amid Mahindra Last Mile Mobility's growing footprint in the country's electric commercial vehicle segment. The milestone underscores the potential of electric three-wheelers and small commercial vehicles to curb urban emissions, while meeting the growing demand for affordable and efficient transport for passengers and goods across Indian cities.

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Beyond its environmental impact, the company's model has also demonstrated how the adoption of electric vehicles can support livelihoods. The electric vehicles have also emerged as livelihood assets for drivers and small businesses, providing income opportunities while lowering reliance on fossil fuels.

Mahindra said it would use the £1 million prize money to widen access to electric mobility, particularly among underserved communities. The company plans to partner with charities to train women drivers and improve access to affordable loans.

It will also work with urban authorities to expand charging facilities in underserved areas and join hands with other Earthshot finalists to take electric rickshaws to more communities. The initiatives are aimed at addressing some of the barriers that continue to limit electric vehicle adoption, including financing constraints, inadequate charging facilities and limited opportunities for women in the commercial transport sector.

Anish Shah, Group CEO and Managing Director of Mahindra Group, described the award as an important recognition of the company's efforts to translate its sustainability commitments into tangible outcomes.

He said the recognition demonstrated what could be achieved when purpose was converted into action, while acknowledging Prince William's leadership in establishing a global platform to identify and accelerate solutions to environmental challenges.

Shah said Mahindra, since its establishment in 1945, had worked towards empowering communities and driving positive change, adding that the achievements of its last-mile mobility business reflected those broader objectives.

Rajesh Jejurikar, chairperson of Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, and executive director and CEO of the Auto and Farm Sector at Mahindra & Mahindra, said the recognition validated a business model in which environmental sustainability and economic prosperity could advance together.

He pointed out that the company's 400,000 electric vehicles were supporting an equivalent number of livelihoods, with many customers using them as productive assets to sustain their families and build small businesses.

Jejurikar said the award also strengthened the company's belief that solutions developed and scaled in India could have wider relevance in international markets.

Suman Mishra, Managing Director and CEO of Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, said the recognition reinforced the company's conviction that climate action should also improve everyday lives. She said the transition to electric mobility could deliver cleaner air, lower emissions and better livelihood opportunities for millions dependent on last-mile transportation.

Mishra added that making electric vehicles an economically attractive option for customers was central to accelerating their adoption across India and beyond.

Earthshot Prize

The Earthshot Prize was established by Prince William to identify and support practical solutions to the world's environmental challenges. Each year, 15 finalists are selected across five categories: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-free World and Fix Our Climate.

Five winners are selected annually, with each receiving £1 million to scale their initiatives. All 15 finalists also become part of the year-long Earthshot Fellowship programme, which provides opportunities to strengthen and expand their solutions.

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility's achievement is particularly significant as it demonstrates how an Indian company has combined technological innovation, commercial viability and environmental responsibility to address a major global challenge, it stated.

With more than 400,000 electric vehicles already on Indian roads and over 9 billion kilometres travelled, the company has established a sizeable footprint in the country's transition towards cleaner transportation, the release added.

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