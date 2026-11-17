Wales will take on Portugal in their final UEFA Nations League 2026-27 League A Group A4 fixture on Tuesday, November 17. The match will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Portugal will head into the contest looking to maintain their strong run in the competition, while Wales will aim to finish their league-phase campaign on a positive note. Portugal won the reverse fixture 1-0 when the two sides met in September.

Wales vs Portugal: Date

The UEFA Nations League match between Wales and Portugal will be played on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

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Wales vs Portugal: Time

The Wales vs Portugal UEFA Nations League match will kick off at 1:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Wednesday, November 18.

Wales vs Portugal: Venue

The UEFA Nations League match between Wales and Portugal will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Wales vs Portugal: Recent Form

Wales head into the contest after suffering a 3-1 defeat against Norway in their previous UEFA Nations League fixture on November 14. Antonio Nusa and Andreas Schjelderup scored for Norway, while David Brooks netted Wales' only goal. Erling Haaland converted a late penalty to seal the win for the hosts.

Portugal, meanwhile, suffered a 4-1 defeat against Denmark in their previous Group A4 encounter. Rasmus Hojlund scored twice for Denmark, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Joachim Andersen also found the net.

Bernardo Silva scored Portugal's only goal. Despite the defeat, Portugal had already secured their place in the quarter-finals.

How To Watch Live Telecast In India?

The Wales vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2026-27 match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network television channels in India.

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How To Watch Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the Wales vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2026-27 match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

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