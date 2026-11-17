ENE Repeat has opened its advance booking ahead of its theatrical release, with Day 1 showing the strongest numbers so far.

The Telugu film has collected Rs 1.62 crore from advance bookings across its first four days so far. Day 1 leads with Rs 98.19 lakh, followed by Day 2 at Rs 22.82 lakh, Day 3 at Rs 21.93 lakh and Day 4 at Rs 18.90 lakh, according to Sacnilk. The film has sold 1.11 lakh tickets across 1,524 shows, with 18% overall occupancy.

Advance Booking by Language, Format

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The Day 1 advance sales are entirely from Telugu shows. The film has sold 59,016 tickets across 897 shows, with 18% occupancy. The booking figure stands at Rs 75.80 lakh without blocked seats. 2D screenings contributed Rs 95.33 lakh from 892 shows. EPIQ screenings have added Rs 2.86 lakh from five shows, the report added.

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Telangana Leads Advance Booking

Telangana is leading the Day 1 advance booking with Rs 66.86 lakh from 36,525 tickets across 439 shows. The state has recorded 19% occupancy.

Andhra Pradesh follows with Rs 27.05 lakh from 20,449 tickets across 365 shows. Karnataka has contributed Rs 2.84 lakh from 1,136 tickets across 81 shows, while Maharashtra has recorded Rs 1.20 lakh from 798 tickets across five shows.

About The Film

ENE Repeat follows Vivek and his group of friends as they reunite years after their Goa misadventure. Their new journey takes unexpected turns as they deal with personal challenges, sudden plans and a series of chaotic situations.

Vishwak Sen plays Vivek, while Venkatesh Kakumanu, Shivathmika Rajashekar, Anil Ravipudi, Maganti Srinath, Anisha Ambrose and Abhinav Gomatam are also part of the cast.

Directed by Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, the film is written by Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam and Shanthan Raj. ENE Repeat is produced by Root Node Cinema, S Originals and Suresh Productions. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 19, 2026.

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