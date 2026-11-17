US stocks fell for a second straight session on Tuesday as the sell-off in artificial intelligence stocks continued. Investors were also bracing for Nvidia's quarterly results, due after the bell, at a time when interest rates look likely to stay high.

At 11:45 a.m. ET (10:15 p.m. IST), the S&P 500 was down 103.60 points, or 1.40%, at 7,312.99. The Dow Jones Industrial Average had lost 896.08 points, or 1.74%, to 50,712.09. The Nasdaq Composite was down 385.40 points, or 1.57%, at 24,124.35.

Earlier in the session, the S&P 500 fell as low as 7,288.34 and the Dow hit 50,685.51. The Nasdaq briefly dropped below the 24,000 mark to an intraday low of 23,989.09, a 2.12% fall from Monday's close.

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Tuesday's losses come on top of a sharp drop on Monday, when the S&P 500 fell 1.9%, the Nasdaq 2.5% and the Dow 739 points.

The Nasdaq is now about 13% below its Oct. 6 peak of 27,722.75. That puts it in correction territory, which is generally defined as a fall of 10% or more from a recent high. The S&P 500 is about 7% below its own peak, also set on Oct. 6.

Three factors are driving the decline.

Nvidia's Leadership Crisis

Nvidia is again at the centre of the selling. The chipmaker has lost about $735 billion in market value since the scandal over former CEO Jensen Huang broke, according to The Associated Press. Huang resigned last week after revelations about his relationship with an alleged Chinese spy.

The company reports its quarterly results after the US market closes on Tuesday. It will be the first earnings call led by interim CEO Colette Kress.

Huang added to the uncertainty on Tuesday. In a post on X, he said he would return as CEO if “the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest” of the company. CNBC separately reported, citing a source, that the board is not considering bringing him back.

Nvidia shares swung between gains and losses in morning trade and fell as much as 3.7% at one point.

ALSO READ: Nvidia Shares Pop 5% From Day's Lows As Jensen Huang Says Open To Return As CEO; Still Trades In Red

The Wider AI Trade Unravels

The selling has spread well beyond Nvidia. On Monday, the Trump administration issued new rules restricting remote access to advanced US chips and servers. Investors are also concerned that the Democrats' gains in this month's midterm elections could lead to tighter curbs on AI data centres.

“Now the risk has become even more serious,” Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, said in a commentary quoted by AP.

AMD and CoreWeave both gave up early gains to trade lower. Bank stocks also fell on concerns about how much damage a pullback in AI spending could do to the wider economy.

Steve Eisman, the investor known for “The Big Short”, said Nvidia had effectively been a “virtual vertical holding company and it's unwinding”. Speaking on CNBC's Squawk Box, he said the AI cloud providers known as neoclouds were in “big trouble”.

AI companies now account for a large share of the US market's value, so their losses pull the main indexes down with them.

Rate Hike Jitters

The bond market is adding to the pressure. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note closed at 5.12% on Monday, according to US Treasury Department data. That compares with 4.84% on Nov. 5. Higher yields raise borrowing costs across the economy and make stocks less attractive.

The Federal Reserve kept its benchmark rate unchanged at 3.75%–4% in October, but two policymakers voted for a hike.

On Tuesday, St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem went further. In a speech in Argentina, reported by CNBC, he said the US economy will likely need several rate increases before spring 2027 to bring inflation back to the Fed's 2% target.

Data released on Tuesday did little to ease those concerns. Import prices rose 1.1% in October, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, against a forecast of 0.7%. Consumer prices rose 0.4% in the same month.

ALSO READ: 'Big Short' Michael Burry Buys The Stock AI Was Feared To Kill, And Keeps Betting Against Nvidia

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