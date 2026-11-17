Denmark will take on Norway in their final UEFA Nations League 2026-27 League A Group A4 fixture on Tuesday, November 17. The match will be played at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Both teams will be looking to end their league-phase campaign on a positive note. Norway defeated Denmark 3-2 in their opening encounter in September and will be aiming to complete a double over their opponents.

Denmark, meanwhile, will have the advantage of playing in front of their home supporters.

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Denmark vs Norway: Date

The UEFA Nations League match between Denmark and Norway will be played on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

Denmark vs Norway: Time

The Denmark vs Norway UEFA Nations League match will kick off at 1:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Wednesday, November 18.

Denmark vs Norway: Venue

The UEFA Nations League match between Denmark and Norway will be played at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Denmark vs Norway: Recent Form

Denmark head into the contest after registering an impressive 4-1 victory over Portugal in their previous UEFA Nations League fixture on November 14. The result will give the Danish side confidence heading into their final group-stage encounter.

Norway, meanwhile, recorded a 3-1 win over Wales in their previous match on November 14. The victory helped Norway maintain their positive momentum ahead of the trip to Copenhagen.

How To Watch Live Telecast In India?

The Denmark vs Norway UEFA Nations League 2026-27 match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network television channels in India.

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How To Watch Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the Denmark vs Norway UEFA Nations League 2026-27 match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

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