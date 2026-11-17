Nvidia shares recovered nearly 4.74% from their intraday low of $150.33 to the day's high of $157.46, but the rebound did not erase the losses. The stock remained in 1% negative territory as former CEO Jensen Huang publicly signalled that he would consider returning if the company's board believed it was in shareholders' and employees' best interests.

Jensen Huang has indicated that he would be willing to return as Nvidia's chief executive if the company's board considers his comeback to be in the best interests of shareholders and employees. His statement triggered fresh attention around the chipmaker's leadership crisis, even as its shares struggled to recover from heavy selling.

In a post on X on November 17, Huang acknowledged making serious mistakes in his personal life and creating problems for Nvidia's board. He said he regretted his actions and would cooperate fully with the board's independent investigation.

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Huang also revealed that employees, investors, business partners and customers had contacted him urging him to return. He said he would be honoured to answer those calls if the board decided his reinstatement was appropriate.

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The statement came amid a growing campaign to bring back Nvidia's co-founder. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Epic Games founder Tim Sweeney and Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan have backed calls for his return. Several Nvidia employees have also supported the campaign. An online petition attracted nearly 192,000 signatures.

The market reaction remained cautious. Nvidia shares touched an intraday low of $150.33 before climbing to $157.46, recovering approximately 4.74% from the session's bottom. However, the rebound was insufficient to erase the day's losses, leaving the stock in the red.

There is also no indication that Huang's return is imminent. Nvidia's board is not currently considering reinstating him and remains focused on its investigation, according to reporting by CNBC cited by Decrypt. The company appointed CFO Colette Kress as interim CEO after Huang resigned on November 12.

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Huang's latest message leaves the possibility of a comeback open, but the decision rests with the board. For investors, the immediate question is whether Nvidia can restore confidence in its leadership and governance while maintaining its position at the centre of the global AI industry.

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