Former Nvidia chief executive officer (CEO) Jensen Huang's sudden resignation after the extra-marital affair scandal is unlikely to disrupt the company's ecosystem and the current AI investment cycle in the next two years, IBM Global chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna told NDTV. The AI chipmaker's strong order book and clear demand visibility will keep the ecosystem stable over the next two to three years, as per Krishna. While Huang's exit carries some long-term implications for the chipmaker, Krishna does not expect it to trigger an immediate pullback in AI infrastructure spending.

''In the next two years, Huang's exit will only have a small frictional effect for the ecosystem, but nothing major,'' Krishna told NDTV's CEO and editor-in-chief Rahul Kanwal in an exclusive interview on Tuesday, Nov. 17. Krishna believes that as long as the engineering talent is present in Nvidia, the founder's exit may not make such a big difference in terms of business operations. Krishna emphasized that Nvidia has a "sold-out book of business for the next two years," which means that the Silicon Valley's chip manufacturing giant has enough orders to keep its production lines busy in the near-term.

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