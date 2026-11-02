Navi Mumbai Water Cut: 10-Hour Shutdown On November 3 To Affect Supply In These Regions

Residents across several parts of Navi Mumbai and adjoining CIDCO-developed areas will see a 10-hour water supply disruption on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, as the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) undertakes major maintenance and infrastructure upgrade work on its Morbe water supply network.

According to an official public appeal issued by NMMC, the shutdown will be implemented from 10 am to 8 pm to facilitate the installation of new valves and flow meters at multiple locations across Sanpada, Vashi, Belapur and Shiravane.

The shutdown will affect evening water supply across seven NMMC civic zones, along with the CIDCO nodes of Kharghar and Kamothe.

Navi Mumbai Water Cut: Areas To Be Affected

The following areas will experience a disruption in water supply on November 3:

NMMC Areas:

Belapur

Nerul

Vashi

Turbhe-Sanpada

Koparkhairane

Ghansoli

Airoli

CIDCO Areas:

Kharghar

Kamothe

NMMC has clarified that evening water supply will remain suspended in these areas during the scheduled shutdown.

Why Is NMMC Shutting Down Water Supply?

As part of the maintenance programme, new butterfly valves, sluice valves and flow meters will be installed at various locations connected to the main Morbe water pipeline.

The scheduled works include:

Installation of a 400 mm butterfly valve near Moraj Circle, Sanpada.

Installation of a 250 mm sluice valve near Samana Press, Sector 30, Sanpada.

Installation of another 250 mm sluice valve near Satara Plaza, APMC Market, Vashi Sector 19.

Installation of a 700 mm butterfly valve at Vashi Sector 29.

Installation of a 700 mm inlet butterfly valve at the Belapur Sector 28 pumphouse.

Installation of a 900 mm butterfly valve at Killa Junction, Belapur Sector 15.

Installation of four flow meters on the distribution channel connected to the 800 mm main water pipeline near Shiravane village.

These infrastructure upgrades are expected to improve water flow management, strengthen pipeline operations and enable better monitoring of water distribution.

Water Supply To Remain At Low Pressure On November 4

The impact of the shutdown may extend into the following day. NMMC has informed residents that water supply on the morning of Wednesday, November 4, 2026, will be available at low pressure.

The municipal corporation has appealed to residents across Navi Mumbai to store sufficient water in advance and use it judiciously during the shutdown period.

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Citizens have also been requested to cooperate with the civic administration while the essential infrastructure work is being carried out.

Residents are advised to make necessary arrangements to manage their daily water requirements during the 10-hour shutdown and the subsequent low-pressure supply period.

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