Planning Neral-Matheran Trip? Here Is Mini Train's Schedule For Scenic Journey

If you are planning a short weekend getaway to Neral and Matheran, you can now add a scenic mini train ride through the Sahyadri hills to your itinerary. The much-awaited Neral-Matheran railway service officially resumed on October 30, 2026, allowing tourists to enjoy the picturesque landscapes along the route.

The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Mumbai Division, Central Railway, announced the resumption of services through an official post on X.

"Get ready to experience the breathtaking beauty of the Sahyadri hills, lush green landscapes and the charm of Matheran through a memorable rail journey," the DRM Mumbai account wrote.

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"The much-awaited Neral-Matheran Railway Service starts from 30th October 2026! Rediscover the joy of travelling through nature!" it added.

Neral-Matheran Mini Train: Route And Services

The Neral-Matheran narrow-gauge railway offers a scenic journey through the hills, passing lush green landscapes and picturesque locations along the way. The route connects Neral with Matheran, with stops at Jumma Patti, Waterpipe and Aman Lodge.

Trains 52103 and 52104 comprise three second-class sitting coaches, one VistaDome coach, two first-class/ladies-reserved (FLR/LR) coaches, six coaches in total, and one NDM1HP locomotive.

Meanwhile, trains 52105 and 52106 comprise three second-class sitting coaches, one first-class coach and two FLR/LR coaches, along with six coaches and one NDM1HP locomotive.

According to the railway schedule, regular services operate with different train compositions.

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Neral-Matheran Mini Train: Schedule And Timings

The regular Neral-Matheran services include two trains departing from Neral and two return services from Matheran daily.

Train 52103 departs from Neral at 8:50 am and reaches Jumma Patti at 9:34 am, Waterpipe at 10:20 am, Aman Lodge at 11:10 am and Matheran at 11:30 am.

Train 52105 leaves Neral at 10:25 am, reaching Jumma Patti at 11:09 am, Waterpipe at 11:55 am, Aman Lodge at 12:45 pm and Matheran at 1:05 pm.

For the return journey, train 52104 departs from Matheran at 2:45 pm and reaches Aman Lodge at 3:05 pm, Waterpipe at 3:51 pm, Jumma Patti at 4:42 pm and Neral at 5:30 pm.

Train 52106 leaves Matheran at 4 pm, reaching Aman Lodge at 4:20 pm, Waterpipe at 5:07 pm, Jumma Patti at 5:52 pm and Neral at 6:40 pm.

Aman Lodge-Matheran Shuttle Train Timings

Apart from the regular Neral-Matheran services, shuttle trains also operate between Aman Lodge and Matheran.

For the Aman Lodge-Matheran route, train 52154 departs at 8:20 am and reaches Matheran at 8:38 am, while train 52156 leaves at 9:10 am and arrives at 9:28 am. The weekend special SP-2 operates at 10:05 am, reaching Matheran at 10:23 am

Other daily services include train 52158, which departs at 11:35 am and reaches at 11:53 am; train 52160, departing at 2 pm and arriving at 2:18 pm; train 52162, departing at 3:15 pm and arriving at 3:33 pm; and train 52164, departing at 5:20 pm and reaching Matheran at 5:38 pm. The weekend special SP-4 operates at 1:10 pm and reaches at 1:28 pm.

For the return journey from Matheran to Aman Lodge, train 52153 departs at 8:45 am and arrives at 9:03 am. Train 52155 leaves at 9:35 am and reaches at 9:53 am, while the weekend special SP-1 operates at 10:30 amm and arrives at 10:48 am.

Other services include train 52157, departing at 12 pm and reaching at 12:18 pm; train 52159, leaving at 2:25 pm and arriving at 2:43 pm; train 52161, departing at 3:40 pm and reaching at 3:58 pm; and train 52163, leaving at 5:45 pm and arriving at 6:03 pm. The weekend special SP-3 operates at 1:35 pm and reaches Aman Lodge at 1:53 pm.

Tourists planning their journey can refer to the schedule to choose a suitable train and plan their trip accordingly.

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