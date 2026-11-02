Trident Q2 Results: Profit Jumps 93% On Massive Margin Expansion; Revenue Sees Modest Uptick

Trident Limited reported a sharp improvement in profitability for the September quarter of FY27, with consolidated net profit rising 93.4% year-on-year to Rs 176 crore from Rs 91 crore in Q2 FY26.

However, revenue from operations declined 3.8% to Rs 1,719 crore, compared with Rs 1,787 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA increased 46.7% year-on-year to Rs 314 crore from Rs 214 crore. EBITDA margin expanded significantly to 18.3% from 12% in the year-ago quarter, reflecting improved operating profitability despite lower revenue.

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The company's profit before tax increased to Rs 232.49 crore during the quarter from Rs 123.96 crore a year earlier.

Trident Segment Performance: Yarn Business Leads

Trident's yarn business remained its largest revenue contributor, generating Rs 1,019 crore during Q2 FY27. However, revenue from the segment was slightly lower than the previous year's corresponding quarter.

The towel segment reported revenue of Rs 571 crore, while bedsheets contributed Rs 311 crore. Paper and chemicals generated Rs 288 crore during the quarter.

Yarn segment results increased sharply to Rs 191.19 crore from Rs 47.24 crore in Q2 FY26. However, towel segment results declined to Rs 32.58 crore from Rs 78.23 crore.

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Trident Announces New Manufacturing and Renewable Energy Investments

Alongside its quarterly performance, Trident outlined several capacity expansion plans. The company plans to establish a new yarn manufacturing facility at Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, with an installed capacity of 1,99,680 spindles. It has acquired 179.2 acres of leasehold land for approximately Rs 106.09 crore.

The company also plans to expand its sheeting business by adding 336 looms and increase paper manufacturing capacity by 28 tonnes per day.

Additionally, Trident plans to establish a hybrid renewable energy project comprising 60 MW of wind power and 20 MW of solar power (AC). The project aims to support sustainable operations and improve energy efficiency.

Trident Share Price Today

Trident shares closed at Rs 22.26 on November 2, rising Rs 1.09, or 5.15%, from the previous close of Rs 21.17. The stock opened at Rs 21.20 and touched an intraday high of Rs 22.39 and a low of Rs 21.14.

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