Mumbai Air Quality Today: Visibility Drops, AQI Remains Unhealthy; Smog Blankets Parts Of City

A thick layer of smog covered several parts of Mumbai on Monday morning, leaving the skyline barely visible and reducing visibility across the city. Visuals from areas such as Bandra Reclamation showed the extent of the haze, bringing renewed attention to concerns over air pollution and its impact on public health.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed an AQI of 131 around Bandra Reclamation, placing it in the 'moderate' category. However, several other parts of Mumbai recorded higher pollution levels, pointing to deteriorating air quality across the city.

PM2.5 and PM10 Levels Remain High

The reported pollution data for Mumbai showed PM2.5 concentrations at 65 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), while PM10 levels stood at 78 µg/m³. Other recorded pollutants included carbon monoxide at 1,400 parts per billion (ppb), sulphur dioxide at 4 ppb, nitrogen dioxide at 13 ppb and ozone at 2 ppb.

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The presence of fine particulate matter, particularly PM2.5, remains a concern as these particles can penetrate deep into the respiratory system and affect public health.

Several Areas Record Unhealthy Air Quality

Air quality readings from multiple neighbourhoods showed AQI levels in the unhealthy category. Dahisar East recorded an AQI of 165, followed by Borivali West at 162, Juhu at 161, Ambivali and Andheri East at 161 and 160, respectively.

Other affected locations included Aarya Chanakya Nagar (160), Dadar West (160), Borivali East (157), Antop Hill (156) and Malad (153).

The latest data highlights a sharp contrast in pollution levels across the city, with densely populated and residential areas bearing the brunt of unhealthy air quality.

Pollution Raises Health Concerns

Breathing Mumbai's air at the reported pollution levels could be comparable to smoking approximately 2.9 cigarettes a day, according to the health assessment on the air quality platform.

Residents, particularly children, senior citizens and people with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions, are advised to avoid outdoor exposure unless necessary during periods of poor air quality.

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The contrasting readings across Mumbai highlight the need for continued monitoring of pollution levels and measures to address the sources of deteriorating air quality.

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