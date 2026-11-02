Shah Rukh Khan Net Worth: Cars, Properties, Businesses, Endorsements And More | All You Need To Know

Shah Rukh Khan turns 61 today, marking another birthday for one of Hindi cinema's most recognisable stars. Over a career spanning more than three decades, the actor has built a lasting presence in Bollywood, with a body of work that extends beyond films to business ventures and other investments.

From delivering blockbuster films to investing in businesses and owning luxury properties, King Khan has established himself as one of the most successful actors in the world.

But how wealthy is the Badshah of Bollywood? From his estimated net worth and swanky car collection to his properties, business ventures and brand associations, here's everything you need to know about Shah Rukh Khan's wealth.

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Net Worth

Shah Rukh Khan's wealth comes from several sources, including films, brand endorsements, production ventures and sports investments. According to the Hurun India Rich List 2026, the superstar has an estimated net worth of Rs 10,000 crore, making him the richest actor in India.

His wealth is attributed to his earnings from films and endorsements, along with his business interests, including production house Red Chillies Entertainment and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) cricket franchise.

However, the latest estimate marks a decline from the Rs 12,490 crore net worth attributed to him in the Hurun India Rich List 2025. Despite the drop, Shah Rukh continues to hold the top position among actors on the 2026 list.

Cars

The Bollywood actor owns a garage filled with a swanky collection of ultra-luxury and high-performance vehicles, ranging from premium sedans to supercars.

He is a proud owner of Bugatti Veyron (priced around Rs 12 crore), BMW i8 (Rs 2.62 crore), BMW 7 series (Rs 1.35 crore), Audi A6, Mercedes-Benz S Class (Rs 1.77 crore - Rs 1.86 crore), Mercedes-Benz GLE (Rs 88 lakh).

Other expensive rides in his collection apparently include Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe (valued at Rs 9.6 crore) and Bentley Continental GT (approximately Rs 3.29 crore).

Properties

Shah Rukh Khan's real estate portfolio is as impressive as his car collection. The 61-year-old actor owns several luxurious properties in India and abroad, including a landmark residence in Mumbai.

One of the most recognisable celebrity homes in India, Mannat is Shah Rukh Khan's iconic sea-facing residence in Bandra. The actor purchased the property in 2001 for approximately Rs 13.32 crore. As of today, the value of Mannat is apparently estimated at Rs 300 crore. The property is currently undergoing renovation.

Adding to his opulent real estate, the Jawan actor also owns a luxurious villa in Dubai's Palm Jumeirah. Shah Rukh Khan is also reported to own a plush apartment in Park Lane, Central London.

Apart from this, Shah Rukh is a proud owner of a luxurious farmhouse in Mumbai's Alibaug. If media reports are anything to go by, this property is spread across approximately 20,000 square metres and is valued at around Rs 15 crore. It reportedly features a swimming pool and a helipad.

Businesses

Shah Rukh's financial success is not limited to acting. The superstar has invested in several businesses across entertainment, sports and other sectors. Some of his prominent business ventures include:

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Shah Rukh Khan co-owns the Kolkata Knight Riders IPL franchise alongside actress Juhi Chawla and her husband, Jay Mehta. The team is one of the major pillars of his business portfolio and has helped strengthen his presence in the sports industry.

Red Chillies Entertainment: Founded in 2002, Red Chillies Entertainment is Shah Rukh Khan's film production company. Over the years, it has produced several films, including Paheli, Om Shanti Om, My Name Is Khan, Ra.One, Don 2, Student of the Year, Badla and Dear Zindagi.

Red Chillies VFX: The company also operates Red Chillies VFX, a visual effects studio that has worked on several major Indian film projects.

KidZania India: Red Chillies Entertainment has also been associated with KidZania India. Reports suggest that the company holds a 26% stake in the edutainment venture.

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Brand Endorsements

Shah Rukh Khan's massive popularity makes him one of the most sought-after faces for advertising campaigns. Over the years, he has endorsed several prominent brands across sectors, including automobiles, technology, beverages and tourism.

Some of the brands associated with the superstar include Hyundai, BYJU'S, Vi (Vodafone Idea), Foxtale and Dubai Tourism, among others.

According to an Economic Times report, Shah Rukh Khan reportedly charges between Rs 5 crore and Rs 10 crore per endorsement deal. His annual income from brand endorsements has been estimated at nearly Rs 150 crore.

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