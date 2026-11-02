From King To Ra.One: Shah Rukh Khan's Most Expensive Films And Their Massive Budgets 

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 61st birthday today, November 2. Known as the 'King of Romance' in Hindi cinema, the actor has won over audiences with his romantic roles. He has also starred in several big-budget films featuring elaborate sets, action sequences and grand visuals.

With his upcoming film King reportedly carrying a whopping budget of Rs 450 crore, it is set to become the most expensive production of his career. On his 61st birthday, here is a look at some of Shah Rukh Khan's most expensive films and the budgets behind them.

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King - Rs 450 crore

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is reportedly being made on a budget of around Rs 450 crore, excluding print and publicity expenses as well as the actor's acting fees, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama. The film, which went on floors in May 2025, has reportedly been shot across multiple international locations, with more than 150 days of filming and elaborate action sequences involving international stunt teams.

According to a source quoted by Bollywood Hungama, the makers are aiming to deliver an uncompromised cinematic experience, with the production scale reflected in every frame. The film is expected to surpass Jawan as the most expensive project of Shah Rukh Khan's career.

The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures and features Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal and Abhay Verma in key roles.

Jawan - Rs 400 crore

Released in 2023, Jawan, directed by Atlee, was one of Shah Rukh Khan's biggest action spectacles. Reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 400 crore, the film featured the actor in dual roles.

The film also starred Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, with Deepika Padukone appearing in a special role. Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan and Aaliyah Qureishi were also part of the ensemble cast.

Pathaan- Rs 350 crore

Another major production in Shah Rukh Khan's filmography, Pathaan was reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 350 crore. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the 2023 action thriller marked the actor's return to the big screen in a full-fledged lead role after a four-year gap.

The film follows Pathaan, an Indian spy who comes out of exile to stop a terrorist organisation, Outfit X, led by Jim, played by John Abraham, from carrying out an attack on India. Deepika Padukone also features in the film, while Salman Khan makes a special appearance as his popular spy character Tiger.

Pathaan is the fourth instalment in producer Aditya Chopra's YRF Spy Universe, following Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and War.

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Ra.One - Rs 150 crore

Long before superhero films became a major part of mainstream Indian cinema, Shah Rukh Khan experimented with the genre through Ra.One. Released in 2011 and directed by Anubhav Sinha, the science-fiction superhero film was reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 150 crore, as reported by India Today.

Produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, the film featured Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Rampal.

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