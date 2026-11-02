Netanyahu Presses Trump To Strike On Iran's Nuclear Site, New Target Picked

Commentator Tucker Carlson has claimed that the US could be days away from a nuclear strike on Iran's Pickaxe Mountain, under pressure from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

What The Post Says

In a long post on X on Monday, Carlson wrote: "Under pressure from Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Trump administration may be within days of launching a nuclear strike on Iran."

He said the target would be Pickaxe Mountain in central Iran, where "Israeli intelligence claims the Iranian government has restarted its nuclear enrichment program".

Carlson argued that no conventional US weapon can reach tunnels buried under 300 feet of granite, adding: "The only military option is a nuclear strike." He quoted an unnamed "informed observer" as saying: "Bibi calls Trump about it every day."

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He also wrote that Trump is likely to decide by November 7, though he credited the president with "hesitating".

What Is Known

Pickaxe Mountain is not a new target. It is a deeply fortified underground site near Iran's Natanz enrichment complex that Trump has repeatedly said could be struck. Trump said in recent weeks that the US could hit it "very soon" if it detects activity there.

Trump has spoken of conventional action. Speaking on Saturday, he said the site could be dealt with "very quickly", without mentioning nuclear weapons.

Axios reported that Trump and Netanyahu held a candid call on Saturday. Its sources said Netanyahu wants strikes immediately after Tuesday's US midterm elections, while Trump prefers to let negotiations play out.

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The Official Line

Trump has said he is in no hurry, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said no decision has been made on new strikes. The White House has also said previously that it does not comment on sensitive military plans.

Diplomacy Still Running

Carlson wrote that Vice President JD Vance and envoy Steve Witkoff, who both argue that a deal is possible, currently have Trump's ear. Vance recently wrote to Iran's national security chief, and that Qatari mediators met Iranian officials for a third straight day on Sunday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said there was no agreement yet and that a deal depends on Washington answering Tehran's questions.

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