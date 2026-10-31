Cyclone Arnab Has A Bangladesh Connection: Here's What Its Name Actually Means

Cyclone Arnab battered India's eastern coast, leaving behind a trail of destruction across Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. As residents deal with the aftermath, the storm's unusual name has also sparked curiosity about its origins and how cyclones are named.

Cyclone Arnab made landfall along the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coast early on October 28, with sustained wind speeds of around 130 kmph, according to reports. The storm was classified as a very severe cyclonic storm by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and was the first named storm of the North Indian Ocean cyclone season.

Heavy rainfall and strong winds damaged houses, uprooted trees and disrupted electricity supplies across several areas. At least three people were killed, while more than 1.8 lakh people were evacuated across Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. By October 29, the system had weakened into a deep depression over southern Chhattisgarh.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ | Cyclone Arnab Wreaks Havoc In Odisha, Over 55,000 Evacuated Across Nine Districts

Who Named Cyclone Arnab?

The name Arnab was suggested by Bangladesh as part of the official list of names for tropical cyclones in the North Indian Ocean. The list was adopted in April 2020 by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) Panel on Tropical Cyclones.

How Does The Cyclone Naming System Work?

The regional naming system involves 13 countries: Bangladesh, India, Iran, the Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Each country contributed 13 names, taking the total number of names on the list to 169. These names are used sequentially as new cyclones develop over the North Indian Ocean, which includes the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

ALSO READ | NASA Reveals What Cyclone Arnab Looked Like From Space As It Hit India

What Does Arnab Mean?

In Bengali, Arnab is commonly associated with the ocean or the sea. However, the IMD's official list records the country that proposed each cyclone name and its pronunciation, rather than providing its meaning.

Why Are Cyclones Given Names?

According to the IMD, naming cyclones makes it easier for people to identify and distinguish between different weather systems. Names are also easier to remember than technical identifiers, helping meteorological agencies, governments and the public communicate warnings and weather updates more effectively.

This becomes particularly important when multiple weather systems are active at the same time, as clear identification helps avoid confusion during forecasts and emergency communication.

ALSO READ | Andhra Fire Services Clear Over 10,000 Fallen Trees After Cyclone Arnab

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.