Lakshmi Venu, daughter of TVS patriarch Venu Srinivasan, has moved the Madras High Court seeking a one-third share in the family's assets and shareholdings, escalating an inheritance dispute within one of India's prominent business families.

Sources told NDTV Profit that the partition suit seeks a division of the Venu family's holdings in companies including TVS Motor Company and TVS Holdings, as well as assets held through VS Trust. The family's shareholdings were consolidated under a broader family agreement in 2020, the suit states.

The matter was mentioned before the Madras High Court on Wednesday by Lakshmi's counsel. The court is expected to take it up on Friday, when her legal team will seek leave to institute the suit.

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The lawsuit follows a partition notice served on Venu Srinivasan, asking him to initiate an equitable division of the family's joint assets.

Lakshmi is represented by Trilegal partner Rajat Jariwal, along with independent counsels Rohini Musa and P. Giridharan.

According to sources Lakshmi said her father's response had failed to recognise her lawful rights and that repeated attempts to reach an amicable settlement had not yielded any progress. She has also sought the court's intervention to secure access to family asset documents that she alleges have been withheld over time.

She has maintained that the dispute concerns ownership and division of joint family assets rather than the management or operations of TVS companies, adding that a partition could be carried out in an orderly manner without disrupting the businesses.

Lakshmi's mother, Mallika Srinivasan, has publicly supported her daughter's demand, asserting that daughters and sons have equal rights in family assets.

In an official statement, Mallika said Lakshmi's legitimate share should be no less than that of her brother, Sudarshan. She also said her daughter had been compelled to approach the court after efforts to resolve the matter amicably failed.

"It is unfortunate that the response to Lakshmi's notice has not recognised her lawful rights and no progress has been made towards an amicable resolution," Mallika said.

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"As a mother, to me, a son and daughter are equal in every respect. I do believe that Lakshmi has a legitimate share of the family assets, not unequal to that of Sudarshan's," she added.

About a week before approaching the court, Lakshmi formally sought partition of the joint family assets belonging to the Venu Srinivasan branch of the TVS family, invoking her rights under the Hindu Succession Act, 1956.

In the notice addressed to her father, she called upon him, as head of the family, to fulfil his fiduciary responsibilities and ensure a fair and lawful division of the assets.

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