A trader made a profit of up to Rs 7.12 lakh after 59 days of an investment strategy that involved purchasing Nifty Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) for Rs 1 lakh every time the NSE Nifty 50 fell by 1%. They supplemented this practice with other tactics such as selling puts with covered calls, according to a Reddit post from the subreddit r/IndianStreetBets.

A put is analogous to insurance for when the market falls below a certain point, with the buyer paying the seller a fixed amount so that the latter assumes the risk of the downside if it does decline past that point.

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Similarly, a covered call is where the buyer is betting the market rising to a particular level, paying the seller a fixed amount in order to have the right to buy an ETF at the pre-determined price, if the market does increase beyond that level before expiry.

On the 59th day of this strategy, the trader owned 34,250 units of the Nifty ETF at Rs 249.12.

They had an unrealized equity or Margin Trading Facility (MTF) profit of Rs 9.01 lakh while their realised equity was at Rs 72,000. For Futures And Options (F&O), the unrealised profit was Rs 2.04 lakhs, while logging Rs 1.35 lakhs in realised loss. They incurred MTF charges of 3.3 lakh. Their Extended Internal Rate Of Return (XIRR) was up 7.62%, compared to 5.79% of the Nifty 50's XIRR.

Stock Market Recap

The Indian stock market ended with decent gains on Thursday, extending gains for the second consecutive session, led by buying in IT and metal stocks.

The Sensex rose 390.31 points, or 0.46%, to close at 84,328.59, while the Nifty 50 settled 65.25 points, or 0.25%, higher at 25,884.50. The Bank Nifty index ended at 63,535.30, down by 167.95 points, or 0.26%.

Broader markets outperformed, as the Nifty Smallcap 100 rallied 0.74% and the Nifty Midcap 100 index gained 0.32%.

Among sectors, Nifty Realty and Nifty IT index indices jumped over 3% each, followed by Nifty Metal, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Oil & Gas indices. Selling was seen in Nifty FMCG, Nifty Auto, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Media indices.

ALSO READ: Market Highlights: Sensex Gains 390 Points, Nifty 50 Ends Above 25,850; IT, Realty, Metals Shine

In the currency market, the Indian rupee traded 27 paise lower at 92.50 against the US dollar as compared with its previous close of 92.23 level.

Global market cues remain mixed, as Asian markets rallied, while the US stock market ended mixed overnight, amid selling in AI-related stocks.

Volatility in crude oil prices, concerns over new US tariff proposals and acceleration in US inflation weighed on investor sentiment.

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