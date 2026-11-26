Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin has backed Mohammed Siraj amid the ongoing selection controversy, saying the pacer should have been included in India's playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington.

Azharuddin also praised Siraj's performances for the country and said he continues to enjoy the support of cricket fans across India.

The former India skipper's comments come after Congress MP Imran Masood alleged that Siraj was left out of the playing XI because of his name, raising accusations of religious discrimination in the selection process.

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However, the allegation has not been established, and the team management has not cited religion as a reason for the selection decision.

India were held to a draw in the opening Test at the Basin Reserve despite posting a massive 720/9 declared in their first innings. The visitors were unable to take the remaining five wickets on the final day as New Zealand finished their second innings at 239/5 after batting for 120 overs.

Speaking to news agency ANI on Wednesday, Azharuddin said Siraj should concentrate on his performances and continue doing his job. He also made it clear that he believed the pacer deserved a place in the playing XI.

"It is very unfortunate. I would just say to Siraj to focus on doing his job. His performances have been excellent, and the whole of India is supporting him. I support him too. He should have played, but I don't know why he wasn't selected," Azharuddin told ANI.

While declining to comment further on the controversy, the former India captain described Siraj as a talented bowler and said players like him should be considered when conditions favour their inclusion.

"I don't want to talk about the controversy. I just want to say that he is a tremendous and talented bowler. In my opinion, when the conditions are such, players like him should be included," he said.

Azharuddin also suggested that India's lack of an experienced bowling option might have affected their chances of winning the Wellington Test.

"Perhaps, if India had a good, experienced bowler in the team, they might have won the match," he added.

What was Imran Masood's Allegations Over Mohammed Siraj's Exclusion?

The selection controversy intensified after Congress MP Imran Masood questioned Siraj's omission from India's playing XI for the opening Test against New Zealand.

Masood alleged that the pacer was overlooked despite his performances because of his name and raised concerns about possible religious discrimination in the selection process.

"It is being said that despite his good performance, he was not given a place in the team. His name is 'Siraj', and that is why he was not given a place. If you are not selecting him despite his good performance, the discrimination is clear," he told ANI on Friday.

The Congress MP also brought Mohammed Shami and Sarfaraz Khan into the discussion, questioning the selection process and arguing that players should be picked on merit and performance, irrespective of their background.

"There's Mohammed Shami, there's Sarfaraz, and many others. Selections should be based on performance; if someone is performing well, it shouldn't matter where they come from," Masood told ANI on Saturday.

The allegations have triggered a wider debate among cricket fans and former players, with several voices questioning India's decision to leave out an experienced fast bowler like Siraj.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test: How The Match Ended In A Draw

India were unable to force a victory despite putting themselves in a strong position during the opening Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

After winning the toss and electing to bowl, India reduced New Zealand to 70/5. However, Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips stitched together a 216-run partnership to rescue the hosts and take them to 368 all out in their first innings.

India responded with 720/9 declared, building a substantial lead and putting themselves in a commanding position.

New Zealand showed tremendous resistance in their second innings. The hosts were 119/2 before the start of the final day and eventually finished at 239/5 after 120 overs.

Daryl Mitchell remained unbeaten on 49 off 186 deliveries, while Glenn Phillips scored an unbeaten 26 from 126 balls. The pair displayed remarkable patience to deny India the remaining five wickets.

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With less than an hour left in the match, India captain Shubman Gill shook hands with the New Zealand batters, bringing the contest to a draw.

India had opted for a four-pronged pace attack in the match, featuring Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj, while Siraj was left out of the playing XI. The selection decision attracted criticism from several former cricketers and experts.

The two teams will now meet in the second and final Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, beginning November 27.

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