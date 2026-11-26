Diwali may be India's biggest shopping season, but it has not always delivered the strong finish retailers hope for. With sales falling short of expectations this year amid rising prices and uneven consumer spending, brands are turning to Black Friday to revive demand, clear inventory, and shore up revenues.

While Black Friday officially falls on November 27 this year, several brands have already begun rolling out their offers. What began as an American shopping tradition is increasingly serving a distinctly Indian business purpose: cushioning retailers against the sharp seasonal swings that define the country's consumption cycle.

Retailers are increasingly adding the November sales event to their annual calendars, taking it beyond online platforms and into physical stores to draw shoppers.

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At DLF Malls, Black Friday weekend is expected to drive double-digit growth in footfalls over a regular weekend and lift sales across retail partners by about 15-20%, said Pushpa Bector, Group Executive Director and Business Head, DLF Retail.

"What began largely as an online-led event is now driving meaningful engagement in physical retail as consumers continue to value in-store experiences alongside attractive offers," she said, adding that fashion, beauty, footwear, jewellery, watches and electronics are expected to lead demand.

PUMA, H&M, Blackberrys, Aldo, Fabindia, Decathlon, The Body Shop, Sephora, Lifestyle, Nykaa, Bath & Body Works, Amazon and Myntra are among brands and retailers offering Black Friday deals in India.

Unlike in the United States, where Black Friday follows Thanksgiving and kicks off the Christmas shopping season, the event has no cultural or historical roots in India. Its growing relevance is largely commercial, with retailers using it to spread demand beyond traditional festive and wedding-led shopping periods.

"Black Friday is one such occasion that retailers and brands have injected into the calendar to spread customer footfalls and demand across the year," said Devangshu Dutta, head of retail consultancy Third Eyesight. In India, where retail revenues have traditionally been driven by festivals and weddings, it has been adopted as a "mop-up mechanism for post-festive demand", he said.

The appeal, however, goes beyond attracting shoppers. Black Friday is also about managing one of industry's biggest operational problem: inventory.

"Retail chains rely heavily on forecasting, but getting it right from one central point is virtually impossible in a market as diverse as India," Dutta said. Excess inventory ties up working capital and can eventually force retailers to resort to deep discounts, eroding margins. Promotional events such as Black Friday can therefore serve different purposes depending on the state of consumption.

In a strong year, they can generate incremental sales and attract new shoppers. In a weaker one, they offer retailers a chance to move unsold merchandise, ease inventory pressure and salvage revenue targets. The year 2026 is one of uneven festive demand, where online sales grew 17% year-on-year to Rs 1.4 lakh crore, but fell short of industry expectations of Rs 1.5 lakh crore, according to a report by Datum Intelligence. Growth was also the slowest since 2023, with weaker smartphone sales and lower spending per order weighing on performance.

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Higher sales during a discount event, however, do not necessarily signal stronger overall consumption, experts say. Some purchases may simply be brought forward from December or the year-end sale period, limiting the incremental benefit to retailers.

Bector acknowledged that Black Friday could influence when consumers shop, but said its role extended beyond short-term sales. "It serves as an important bridge between the festive season and the year-end shopping period, helping sustain retail momentum while creating long-term value for retailers, brands and consumers alike," she said.

For retailers, Black Friday offers another opportunity to draw shoppers into the market before the year closes. Whether it delivers a genuine boost to annual sales this year, rather than merely shifting purchases between shopping periods, remains the bigger test.

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