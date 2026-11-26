Gillette India is a relatively lesser-discussed name in the dividend-paying FMCG space, despite having a long track record of rewarding shareholders. The company has maintained an uninterrupted dividend payment streak for 19 consecutive calendar years, from 2007 to 2025. In FY26, the company declared a total dividend of Rs 240 per share, including a special payout, taking its annual distribution to a new high.

Part of the Procter & Gamble group, Gillette India operates in the grooming and oral care businesses. Its portfolio includes well-known brands such as Gillette and Oral-B, with products spanning shaving systems, blades, razors, toiletries, and toothbrushes. The company's established brands and presence in everyday consumer categories have supported its business over the years.

Profit More Than Triples In A Decade

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Gillette India's financial performance has strengthened over the past decade, with profits growing considerably faster than revenue, which supported the uninterrupted dividend payments. The company's revenue from operations increased to Rs 3,100 crore in FY26 from net sales of Rs 1,959 crore in FY16, an increase of around 58%.

During the same period, profit after tax more than tripled to Rs 654 crore from Rs 198 crore, with earnings per share rising to Rs 200.80 in FY26 from Rs 65.38 in FY16.

The improvement in profitability has strengthened the company's ability to distribute a larger share of its earnings to shareholders. The company also generated Rs 607 crore in cash from operations during the year.

Grooming remained the larger business, contributing revenue of Rs 2,543.15 crore in FY26, while Oral Care generated Rs 556.38 crore.

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19 Years Of Uninterrupted Dividend Payments

Dividend payments have been an important part of Gillette India's shareholder-return record. The company has consistently distributed dividends for 19 consecutive calendar years, with payouts increasing substantially over time.

The difference is particularly visible when comparing the company's dividend distribution over the past decade. In FY16, Gillette India declared an interim dividend of Rs 19.52 per share and a final dividend of Rs 20, while in FY26, the aggregate dividend increased more than sixfold to Rs 240 per share.

The FY26 payout comprised an interim dividend of Rs 120 per share, a special dividend of Rs 60 per share, and a final dividend of Rs 60 per share.

At its latest reported dividend yield of 2.43%, Gillette India offers a relatively steady income component alongside potential share-price returns. Its dividend payout ratio stood at 119.54%, while the average payout ratio over three years was 94.94%.

The payout ratio exceeding 100% in FY26 indicates that the dividend declared was higher than the earnings generated per share during the year. The special dividend was an important component of this distribution.

How Does Gillette India Compare With Peers?

Gillette India also compares favourably with several listed personal care companies on dividend parameters.

Company Dividend Yield (%) Payout Ratio (%) Average Dividend Payout: 3 Years (%) Dividends Paid Over 5 Years (Rs Cr) Gillette India 2.43 119.54 94.94 407.38 Colgate-Palmolive 2.64 119.04 111.59 1,338.24 P&G Hygiene 3.20 96.64 91.48 707.63 Godrej Consumer 2.11 109.93 -8.56 1,227.62 Dabur India 1.94 77.22 70.11 1,139.28 Emami 2.39 56.30 52.90 385.62 Bajaj Consumer 0.00 0.00 9.19 46.43

Gillette India's dividend yield of 2.43% is higher than that of Godrej Consumer, Dabur India, and Bajaj Consumer, although lower than Colgate-Palmolive and P&G Hygiene. Its payout ratio of 119.54% is also among the highest in the group, while its three-year average payout ratio of 94.94% points to a sustained history of substantial shareholder distributions.

Over the past five years, Gillette India has distributed Rs 407.38 crore in dividends. This is higher than Emami's Rs 385.62 crore, but lower than the distributions made by Colgate-Palmolive, P&G Hygiene, Godrej Consumer, and Dabur India.

What Should Investors Watch?

Gillette India's long dividend history, more than threefold growth in net profit over a decade, and strong return ratios make the company an interesting name in the hidden dividend stock category. Its Rs 240 per share payout in FY26 also highlights the scale of its shareholder distributions.

However, investors should look beyond the dividend yield and historical payouts. The payout ratio exceeding 100% in FY26, partly due to the special dividend, makes the sustainability of future distributions an important factor to watch. The company's ability to maintain earnings growth, generate cash, and sustain profitability will remain key to its future dividend record.

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