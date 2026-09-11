Petronet LNG Stock: A True High-Yield Gem? What 19 Years Of Dividend Payouts Actually Look Like

For dividend investors, a high yield is only as attractive as the earnings supporting it. Petronet LNG Ltd. offers an interesting combination of a long dividend record, rising payouts, and strong profit growth.

The company has made dividend payments for 19 consecutive completed calendar years, from 2007 through 2025. The current trailing dividend stands at Rs 10 per share, giving a dividend yield of around 3.46%. For an investor who bought the stock 10 years ago, the current payout translates into a 5.8% yield on the original investment.

From Rs 1 Dividend To Rs 10

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Petronet's dividend journey has changed significantly over the past two decades. The company paid Rs 1 per share through much of its early history before raising the payout sharply. The dividend reached Rs 15 per share in 2020 and has subsequently settled at Rs 10 in each of 2023, 2024 and 2025.

The yield, meanwhile, has moved with both the payout and the stock price.

Year Dividend Per Share Dividend Yield 2007 Rs 1 1.74% 2012 Rs 1 2.16% 2017 Rs 3 1.25% 2022 Rs 12 5.83% 2025 Rs 10 3.52% 2026 Rs 3 paid so far 3.46% current

The progression shows why investors should not look at dividend growth and yield in isolation. Petronet's payout has increased substantially, but a rising share price can offset that increase and keep the yield lower. The dividend yield reached a much higher level during periods when the stock price was under pressure, before moderating as the share price recovered.

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Profit Growth Has Outpaced Revenue

The dividend story becomes more compelling when viewed alongside the company's financial performance.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose from Rs 27,223 crore in FY16 to Rs 43,495 crore in FY26, an increase of 59.8%, translating into a CAGR of about 4.8%. Over the same period, profit after tax jumped from Rs 929 crore to Rs 3,843 crore, growing by 313.8% and at a CAGR of roughly 15.3%.

As profit has grown substantially faster than revenue, it has built a stronger earnings base for the company, which supported the unbroken dividend payments record for 19 years so far.

Expansion Could Drive The Next Leg

Petronet currently has 27.5 MMTPA of LNG regasification capacity, comprising 22.5 MMTPA at Dahej and 5 MMTPA at Kochi. The Dahej expansion to 22.5 MMTPA was completed in March 2026.

The company is also pursuing a greenfield LNG terminal on India's east coast and a petrochemicals project at Dahej, providing additional avenues for future growth.

For investors, therefore, the attraction is not simply the 3.46% current yield. The bigger proposition is the combination of a 19-year dividend record, a 5.8% yield on cost for a 10-year-old investment, and profit growth that has significantly outpaced revenue.

Petronet may not be an ultra-high-yield stock at today's valuation. But the long payout history, earnings growth, and expansion plans make the company an interesting dividend-and-growth play to watch.

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