A South Korean stock market show host has gone viral after she appeared to fight back tears on live television as a chart of a leveraged Samsung Electronics product, down about 15% on the day, appeared on screen.

The moment came during the November 25 episode of "Kim Ah-hyun's Golden Stock" on Seoul Economic TV, Korean media reported. Kim Ah-hyun, a market expert who hosts the show, had been talking calmly about the outlook for US tech stocks and the Nasdaq.

"I personally think the Nasdaq could fall a further 5% or so," she said in Korean, according to a translation of the clip. "It's a very difficult market, but you need to get through this market well, and..."

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As the broadcast switched to a chart of a Samsung Electronics single-stock leveraged product, she stopped mid-sentence and became visibly emotional. Munhwa Ilbo reported that she apologised to viewers before carrying on with the broadcast. According to Korean media reports, she went on to advise investors against rushing to buy on every rebound, to hold on to cash, and not to give up hope.

The clip has since spread widely on social media, including on accounts outside Korea.

A brutal day for Korean investors

The broadcast aired on one of the worst days of the year for Korean stocks. The Kospi plunged 6.16% to 4,697.51 on November 25, wiping out the previous day's rally that followed Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO. The Korea Exchange triggered a sell-side sidecar during the session, according to SBS.

Samsung Electronics closed 9.87% lower at 170,700 won, pushing its market value below 1,000 trillion won, while SK Hynix fell 11.05%. The sell-off followed a slide in US chip stocks, led by Micron after a brokerage downgrade.

The day capped weeks of heavy losses. On November 5, the Kospi fell 5.28%, with Samsung and SK Hynix down 7.57% and 9.46%, respectively. It dropped another 3.59% on November 16, and a day later closed at 4,968.48, its first finish below 5,000 since February, according to Korea Exchange data.

The index is now nearly 48% below its record close of 9,114.55 on June 22. Samsung shares, which traded at 257,000 won in late August, have lost about a third of their value since.

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Why the leveraged chart hit hard

South Korea allowed single-stock leveraged and inverse ETFs on local exchanges for the first time on May 27, letting investors bet on twice the daily moves of Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. Retail investors rushed in. In the first two weeks alone, individuals bought about 3.5 trillion won of Samsung leveraged products, Chosun Ilbo reported in June.

Because these products magnify daily moves, a sharp fall in Samsung shares hits them much harder, which is why the chart on screen captured the pain of many retail investors.

The Kospi edged up 0.29% to 4,711.21 on Thursday, after giving up most of an early gain of about 2.5%, even as the Bank of Korea raised interest rates.

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