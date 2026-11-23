"These interventions are circuit breakers rather than a turning point," said Dilin Wu, a strategist at broker Pepperstone Group. "These steps may help stabilise prices in the near term, but they can't reverse a broader reassessment of AI valuations or bring foreign investors back on their own." Korean authorities said Sunday they will ease daily limits on company share buybacks for three months and begin preparations to activate a stock-market stabilization fund if needed. The rescue fund was last used during the global financial crisis in 2008, according to local media. Taiwan expanded curbs on short sales of local stocks on Saturday and said it has been buying shares, stepping up efforts to revive confidence after the island's benchmark index had its worst weekly fall in 35 years. The local Financial Supervisory Commission imposed a blanket ban on short selling below the previous trading day's closing price, covering both margin short sales and borrowed shares. Separately, the island's NT$500 billion ($15 billion) National Financial Stabilization Fund said it has entered the market to support Taiwanese stocks and urged investors to remain confident. In China, the minimum margin requirement for investors buying securities with borrowed funds will fall to 80% from 100% on Nov. 30, according to notices issued on Sunday by the Shanghai, Shenzhen and Beijing stock exchanges with approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission. The exchanges had raised the ratio to 100% from 80% in January to curb leverage risks. ALSO READ | Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 23 Regulators said the latest adjustment is related to a marked decline in margin-financing activity and relatively low overall leverage. Brokerages can apply the revised rules to outstanding financing contracts when calculating available margin balances, while investors engaged in abnormal trading may face stricter requirements and other risk controls. The change could unleash nearly 400 billion yuan ($60 billion) in additional funds, the Xinhua News Agency reported Sunday, citing the regulator. Meanwhile, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange is proposing introducing market makers on the ChiNext board, according to draft rules released for public comment. The system is intended to broaden the pool of market participants, improve liquidity and pricing efficiency, and strengthen the market. "The support measures appear more sentiment- and liquidity-oriented than fundamentally market-changing," said Fu Zhifeng, chief investment officer at Shanghai Chengzhou Investment Management. "The market-making measure may provide only marginal liquidity support, while lowering the minimum margin requirement for securities financing from 100% to 80% mainly eases near-term forced-selling pressure and provides investors more time to meet margin calls, rather than bringing meaningful new capital into the market." The moves add to a series of efforts by Beijing to restore confidence after a months-long rout pushed the benchmark CSI 300 Index into a bear market. The gauge tumbled over 8% in October, its worst monthly performance in more than a decade, as weakness in the economy and a sharp reversal in tech shares weighed on sentiment.